The rise of client-side attacks over recent years has exposed a critical gap in the way many web app publishers approach cybersecurity. A significant number of breaches now involve vulnerabilities in the client-side, bypassing server-side protections to access sensitive user data directly through the browser.

A recent report from Verizon found that last year, web apps were attacked by malicious actors more than any other target, accounting for 60% of successful breaches and 80% of incidents. Despite this, some web app publishers continue to believe that robust server-side security is enough to protect their assets, a notion that leaves them exposed in critical areas.

While client-side vulnerabilities can have serious consequences for end users, the responsibility for protection ultimately lies with the app publishers. They are accountable not only to end users but also to regulatory bodies that require stringent data protection measures, such as the GDPR and CCPA. Moreover, this can result in fines, dilution of brand image, and loss of user trust.

Consequences Beyond the End User

A major misconception among web app publishers is that client-side attacks primarily harm end users, assuming that only the users bear the brunt of these security issues. In reality, client-side vulnerabilities affect the entire business ecosystem, from user experience to regulatory compliance.

Client-side attacks can occur within a user’s browser through third-party scripts, which publishers often rely on for critical functionality such as analytics or payment processing. If compromised, these scripts can leak data, infect user devices, or even modify web application content undetected.

For publishers, ensuring client-side attack protection is thus crucial, as ignoring these vulnerabilities exposes them to a considerable threat landscape where data skimming, cross-site scripting (XSS), and session hijacking are all possible attack vectors. Each of these attacks leverages weak spots in the client’s browser environment rather than attacking the server directly.

Therefore, if app publishers overlook client-side security, they risk more than just user data. They jeopardize their uptime, code and database integrity, reputation and financial standing.

Attack Vectors and Their Specific Threats to Publishers

Client-side attackers employ various tactics, each targeting specific components within a user’s browser environment. For instance, XSS attacks allow hackers to inject malicious scripts into web applications. These scripts run in the browser and can steal user data or hijack interactions within the app itself.

Another prevalent method, data skimming, or form-jacking, involves intercepting user input directly from the browser before it reaches the server.

Session hijacking and man-in-the-browser (MitB) attacks also exploit client-side weaknesses, particularly in web applications handling sensitive transactions. In session hijacking, attackers intercept a user’s session token, gaining unauthorized access to their account. Similarly, MitB attacks involve injecting malware that alters interactions with the application, frequently targeting financial services to modify transactions without the user’s knowledge.

These attacks highlight the importance of protecting the client side, as traditional server defenses cannot intercept or block client-side manipulations.

Effective Strategies for Client-Side Defense

In order to effectively secure client-side interactions, web app publishers need a proactive approach that addresses vulnerabilities specific to the client environment. Implementing Content Security Policies (CSP) is one such measure, limiting the domains from which scripts can load, thereby preventing unauthorized sources from injecting malicious code.

For example, CSPs can restrict third-party scripts, ensuring that only verified content is executed in the browser. This approach directly counters threats from untrusted sources, reinforcing the need for controlled environments within web apps.

Another essential strategy is JavaScript runtime security, which monitors code execution in real-time to detect and prevent malicious scripts. Unlike traditional server-side firewalls, runtime security can intercept unauthorized script actions as they occur, giving publishers an added layer of protection directly within the client’s browser environment.

Subresource Integrity (SRI) checks, which verify the authenticity of external scripts using cryptographic hashes, are also vital. This measure helps prevent unauthorized modifications by ensuring that the loaded script matches the intended version. For web app publishers reliant on third-party scripts, SRI checks provide assurance against tampering.

Lastly, regular audits and monitoring of third-party scripts are recommended to detect any changes that could signal an attack, allowing publishers to act quickly in case of any detected anomalies, especially those with numerous dependencies.

A Dual Approach to Security

In today’s threat landscape, relying solely on server-side protections is no longer enough. Modern web applications often consist of various interconnected client-side elements, and each of these represents a potential security risk if left unchecked. By prioritizing a dual-sided security strategy, web app publishers can safeguard their applications on both the client and server levels, reducing exposure to complex cyber threats.

This type of comprehensive approach not only minimizes the risk of breaches but also builds trust among users, who expect their data to be protected across all layers of an application. A dual-sided approach is the logical extension of modern security practices, ensuring coverage across the entire application and user journey.

For publishers, adopting client-side security isn’t merely a technical requirement. It’s a strategic move that aligns with industry expectations and compliance standards. As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, web app publishers need to acknowledge the critical role of client-side protections in maintaining secure, trustworthy applications that users can depend on.

In the long run, adopting client-side security measures contributes to stronger applications, resilient brand reputation, and better compliance with data protection regulations.