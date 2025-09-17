Video games as an industry have exploded in the last decade, bringing in hundreds of billions of dollars in profits. No longer a niche hobby, practically everyone can be called a “gamer” now thanks to the rise of online gaming and the prominence of mobile phone video games. Why, even educators have attempted to shake things up in the classroom by “gamifying” schoolwork to help boost student motivation and engagement.

The same could be said, too, for game development. The traditional methods of game development (i.e. computer wiz kid working contract-to-contract with a sole game developer) are becoming more and more freeform and diversified. The sector is seeing more and more indie efforts roll out each quarter, going toe-to-toe squarely against giant, AAA efforts.

Nearly anyone could be a game developer these days thanks to the availability of new digital technologies. In case you feel inclined to level up your hobby into a new career move, here are some of the top digital technologies that are redefining video game development today.

Generative AI

The use of artificial intelligence in video game development is largely old hat, frankly speaking. For years now, game developers have employed algorithms and digital automation to cut corners on the more mundane tasks in their work, like data entry and calculation, code programming, etc. AI has been used for NPC behavior modeling for decades now.

But in today’s digital landscape, the rise of generative AI presents new creative opportunities to blossoming game developers who are just getting started. Folks can create characters using generative AI in Adobe Firefly, for example, while also playing around with video and sound effects that let them see how they may look in action. Generative AI can also assist with producing landscapes, backgrounds, storyboards, 3D assets, dialogue—the list goes on!

AI is far from being able to create a video game from scratch, of course. But video game developers don’t need AI to finish their projects for them; rather, AI can help many get started by playing around with their ideas in a safe, limitless space. With generative AI, more people can explore their ideas and concepts in a creative way while learning how to put the pieces together later on.

Procedural Generation

Bouncing off of generative artificial intelligence in video game development, procedural generation has also helped change the game – literally, that is. It’s no accident there seems to be more and more open world video games every year, and they just keep getting better and better thanks to advancements in procedural generation.

Procedural generation refers to the use of algorithms and AI to automatically create game content in real time. Instead of developers manually building every detail in advance, rules and parameters are defined in a game’s coding and the game engine generates variations within them when necessary. When combined with simulation technologies, this approach allows games to create living, breathing worlds that react to players in real time.

From landscapes and cities to questlines, dungeon maps, and even music, procedural generation has opened the doors for game developers to create vibrant open-world environments with adaptive, real-life scenarios that require less resources. This is even more beneficial for online games, where maps and character interactions are influenced by numerous factors at any time, like in the fan-favourite Grand Theft Auto V.

Procedural generation programs are redefining video game development by allowing for endless worlds with endlessly personalised and replayable experiences. For players, this means richer immersion and infinite discovery, and for developers, it’s a powerful way to upscale ambitious projects without being limited by manual design and workforce.

Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR/VR)

Virtual and augmented reality, or AR/VR, have been here and there for a few years now. VR can create lifelike worlds with added physical interaction via headsets and controllers, while AR can blend digital elements into real-world environments.

At times, it’s seemed like AR/VR would amount to nothing more than simply a trend, good enough for an iPhone-level distraction for little kids or fervent PS5VR enthusiasts. And in other instances, AR/VR seemed truly poised to disrupt sectors like STEM education with the prospect of virtual labs.

While virtual and augmented reality may not have found its place in everyday life just yet, its real potential may very well lie in video game development. For those developing first-person video games, VR offers a practical avenue for testing out digital environments and game-feel throughout the development process by simulating the player’s point of view. Additionally, augmented reality setups may be more accessible to people than a standard keyboard and mouse rig, opening up new job opportunities.

VR can deliver full immersion for video game developers, while AR can enhance real world work with interactive layers. Together, AR/VR are redefining what it means to work and “play,” making video game development more physical and immersive.

Cloud Gaming

Another digital technology shaking up the game development landscape is cloud gaming. Cloud gaming shifts the heavy processing work (graphics rendering, physics, AI) to remote servers. This means games can run in the cloud while the player’s device simply streams video and audio, sending back inputs from their keyboard or controller.

The cloud has very quickly revolutionised how people experience video games, and in the last few years alone it has vastly expanded the scale of video game development. Many online games today depend upon cloud servers to reach their audiences and be available on multiple platforms.

This means cutting-edge hardware isn’t necessarily required anymore to deliver a video game, but just a decent internet connection. Instead, games can be designed with digital accessibility and cross-device play in mind, knowing people will switch between screens and consoles and play against people on other systems.

Cloud gaming platforms have also opened the doors to new business models. The online libraries in Xbox Live, PSN, and Nintendo Switch Online are all built upon cloud frameworks, utilizing subscription payment models and online exclusivity.

Thanks to cloud gaming, game developers have more options for putting their games out into the world beyond physical media, meaning more people can play them. Video game development now encompasses more than just making the game itself, but also its delivery and optimisation online with digital systems, requiring a whole new frontline of cloud-savvy experts to join in on the fun.

Thanks to New Digital Technologies, Video Game Development Is Evolving

Video game development today involves far more than just coding and art development— although both are important! By harnessing emerging digital technologies, developers can create richer, smarter, and more personalised experiences.

From AI-driven ideation and conceptualisation to cloud-powered accessibility and commerce, digital innovations are pushing the boundaries of games development. The studios that embrace these tools may not only reduce costs and speed up production but also redefine what’s possible in their teams.

And for beginner developers, digital tools like those explored above may be what you need to help you get started on your quest. Before you know it, you may be on your way to the next level!