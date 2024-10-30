Top Alternative to AWS for Indian Businesses

Cloud services are becoming increasingly important for companies and people in need of scalable and affordable solutions for computing power, data storage, and other IT services.

In India, cloud services are in high demand, where many companies offer everything from primary storage to sophisticated AI-driven services. Nevertheless, if you were among the first people to use the cloud, you most likely moved to AWS because you had few options at first.

However, with the advent of new cloud services, you may be moving away from AWS to use a specialized provider of more specific cloud services. Hence, here are the 6 best AWS alternatives for Indian businesses in 2025.

1. OVHcloud: Best for Scalability and Data Sovereignty

OVHcloud is a Global corporation founded in France in 1999 with operations worldwide. It is based on a global network of data centers and points of presence. Being a top cloud provider in Europe, it offers:

Dedicated Servers

VirtuaL Private Server

Web Hosting and Domain Registration

Private and Public Cloud (140 countries)

Additionally, they also provide their clients with internet access and phone services.

Data plays a more significant role in our social, professional, and personal lives as the world evolves. In this digital world, when data is everywhere, OVHcloud is dedicated to providing well-thought-out solutions. Their products assist all of their users in creating an eco-friendly, cost-effective infrastructure that aligns with their objectives.

Unlike AWS, OVHcloud stands out with its open and adaptable price structure, eliminating additional expenses often associated with cloud usage. This unique feature makes it a preferred option for Indian companies seeking reliable and affordable cloud services.

When you choose a dedicated server from OVHcloud, you are guaranteed that all of the server’s resources are assigned to you, ensuring optimal performance. With OVHcloud, the deployment of your servers in any of their 43 global data centers can be done in less than 120 seconds, making it one of the best AWS alternative.

2. Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

According to Synergy Research Group, GCP is the third-largest vendor worldwide if you’re searching for an all-in-one cloud service similar to AWS. GCP offers all services in one location, including IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. Nonetheless, GCP outperforms AWS in several ways.

For instance, Google built Kubernetes, gave it to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), and is currently providing Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), a managed version of Kubernetes.

For many developers, Elastic Container Service (ECS), an AWS offering, and Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), a Docker-based service, feel less stable than GKE. Furthermore, since Google is still a significant contributor to many open-source initiatives today, GCP often better supports open-source tools and platforms.

Even better, businesses wishing to use cloud analytics and intelligence tools can benefit from Google’s deep experience with artificial intelligence, machine learning, and web search. However, billing, customer service, and a wide range of options could still require a significant learning curve and experience to manage.

GCP is more competitive than AWS in pricing. Furthermore, GCP has set up data centers in India, guaranteeing optimization, reduced latency and compliance to regional laws while enabling companies to operate within a recognizable ecosystem dominated by Google products.

3. Microsoft Azure

Amazon Web Services and Microsoft’s Azure Cloud provide remarkably similar cloud computing services. This covers most of the computing, network, storage, and web hosting fundamentals AWS uses.

Azure gives you access to the world’s second-largest data center network, which in certain regions even outperforms Amazon Web Services (particularly in edge computing and CDN). One category in which Azure has either tied or nearly eclipsed AWS is enterprise cloud services.

This is due to several factors, one of which is that Windows licenses on AWS are substantially more expensive than those on Azure. Furthermore, business clients have used Microsoft products like Office and Windows for decades.

Adopting Azure’s cloud and virtual desktop services felt easy and natural. This method allows users to continue using their current licenses and tools, avoid the need for significant extra training, and experience a less steep learning curve.

Azure’s prompt positioning as a hybrid and multi-cloud computing leader is also beneficial. Additionally, Microsoft Azure has a strong PaaS offering with several ready-to-deploy components for workloads related to AI, ML, analytics, and serverless computing.

4. DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean offers developers and small and medium-sized enterprises a more streamlined and customized cloud infrastructure platform. Compared to AWS, you may anticipate a simpler CLI, UI, and API.

Additionally, DigitalOcean is a Linux utopia for developers looking to leverage cloud website hosting (Cloudways) and speedy SSD-based virtual machines. Indian startups specializing in app development might use DigitalOcean to satisfy their expanding needs at a reasonable price.

DigitalOcean provides managed and self-managed cloud VPS services. Furthermore, a 99.5% SLA for managed Kubernetes operations is expected. Specifically, it’s a cloud service provider that caters to developers.

For example, DigitalOcean offers some of the greatest technical help, documentation and backup. It additionally delivers scalable computers for heavy workloads, plenty of network bandwidth, and scalable machines for demanding workloads.

5. IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud provides cutting-edge cloud computing services, such as blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). It performs very well in enterprise-level apps and hybrid cloud environments.

Ideal For:

Complex IT-requiring firms, developers, and enterprises.

Watson-powered AI solutions

Blockchain-based services

Support for hybrid clouds

Elevated security requirements

Adaptable price schemes



6. Linode

Linode emphasizes developers and offers straightforward, reasonably priced cloud services. It is well-liked by startups because it provides various computation and storage options. Because of its quick setup process, Linode is a great option for small businesses or freelancers in charge of basic websites or applications.

Ideal For:

Startups, SMBs, and developers.

Basic cloud computing

Open-minded pricing

Superior SSD storage capacity

User-friendly interface

Data centers in essential areas, such as India

Conclusion

In conclusion, even though AWS dominates the cloud computing industry, Indian companies might find more suitable options to cater to their unique requirements. The factors to consider before taking the decision include pricing, features, and data sovereignty, and can significantly influence the cloud platform to choose. By closely examining these migration factors, businesses might find solutions that meet their operational needs.

You must also research the options listed and think about giving them a try to see which one best suits their particular business needs. A more strategic method for cloud adoption and increased efficiency can result from making an informed decision.

