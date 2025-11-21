Top 10 Benefits And Advantages Of Drupal

Choosing the right CMS for your business can be a daunting task. It’s not because there’s a lack of enterprise-ready solutions – quite the opposite. If you think about simply migrating your website or building it from the ground up, you should consider Drupal.

This article will show you why Drupal might be your best choice.

1. Cost-free, open-source nature…

It’s a standard among the most popular, open-source content management systems, but it’s always worth mentioning that Drupal doesn’t charge any licensing or maintenance fees. The cost of ownership boils down to paying off the developers (in-house or external) who will take care of the CMS’s implementation, customize its code (if your business requires that), and provide you with technical support.

This model ensures a more transparent Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). When using closed-source software, you’re frequently confined to a particular vendor’s ecosystem. It means you will have to face growing license fees, compulsory upgrades, and limited customization options that don’t suit your financial plan. The freedom of open-source is a massive advantage – you only invest in features that benefit your business goals, not in simply maintaining a license.

With proprietary software, you’d still need their help and have to pay for a license.

2. … that fits every enterprise’s needs

If you believe that open-source solutions are not built with serious businesses in mind, Drupal might change that. The BBC uses it. Such universities as Harvard, Oxford, and MIT have their websites built on it. Even NASA and the European Commission (with its multilingual platform, translated into 24 languages) trusted Drupal’s capabilities. According to BuiltWith, there are almost 400,000 live Drupal websites, indicating that it must be doing something right.

Drupal’s versatility enables you to create any website you desire, including a complex e-commerce site. This is thanks to the Drupal Commerce module, which combines content, product, and order management. It helped thousands of online stores score billions in sales. For example, IKEA trusted Drupal’s software, and it seems there are no regrets.

3. Flexibility as a principle

The secret of its popularity among both the biggest organizations and up-and-coming brands seems to lie in Drupal’s flexibility. The whole CMS is based on modules – small, independent, but perfectly compatible with each other blocks of code that provide additional functionalities to the system’s core, while being incredibly easy to implement (or excise, if you don’t need one). Modules are pretty much out-of-the-box solutions, but they also give the developers all the freedom to customize them according to the website’s needs. No matter what your team is working on, whether it’s a corporate website, a simple one-pager, or an e-commerce store, you’ll find a module that will do the job. That’s the beauty of open-source software.

And since a vast number of developers have access to Drupal’s code, new modules appear regularly, and they are definitely of top-notch quality. It means more features and options for your website to be enhanced.

4. Integrations made easy

Native modules are one thing – another is all the external solutions you can implement on your website with Drupal.

Drupal uses the RESTful API standard of exchanging data with other web services and mobile apps – and JSON API when it comes to the client-server communication. This streamlines the process of accessing a wide range of third-party integrations, making it effortless to connect your website with marketing tools, CRMs, payment gateways, LLMs (like Chat GPT), etc., or to develop mobile apps that are in sync with a unified database.

This API-first strategy is also the foundation for modern “headless” architectures. It enables Drupal to serve as a powerful, centralized content hub, while the front-end experience can be developed with any modern JavaScript framework, such as React or Vue. This separation enables the creation of exceptionally fast user experiences and allows effortless content distribution across multiple platforms, including websites and mobile apps. And yes, hundreds of dedicated modules support integration with specific third-party solutions, eliminating the need for manual API configuration.

5. High performance for all

Performance has always been the key to a website’s success – even back in the days when we didn’t talk about user experience that much. Nowadays, it’s even more important.

And Drupal stays on top of it with various built-in caching modules like BigPipe, Boost, Purge, Memcache, and easy-to-implement CDN solutions: Varnish and Cloudflare, to mention only the most popular ones. If you want to shorten page loading times, optimize data bandwidth, and ensure that your website will perform well even during peak traffic, Drupal is the answer. In addition to caching, Drupal’s core structure is designed for optimal efficiency. Its rendering pipeline and database layer are built to manage complex webpages with minimal server resources. It means your website starts from a strong position.

You also don’t have to worry about your site’s performance – if in-house or external developers can’t help, there is always in Drupal’s worldwide community. It’s likely that someone has already encountered the same problem, knows the solution, and will be more than happy to share it with you.

6. Security at its core

Drupal is also known as one of the most secure content management systems, even if we compare it to all the proprietary CMSs. The credit for that goes to Drupal’s security team – a dedicated group of developers from all around the world that handles the process of reviewing community-made modules regarding their compliance with the system’s rigorous coding standards while also leading the development of all the necessary security fixes to Drupal’s core.

The software’s community operates on a principle of transparency, issuing detailed security warnings and providing patches before they are widely exploited. This organized disclosure process gives website administrators an opportunity to implement updates, creating a defense-in-depth security trusted by government agencies and businesses all around the world.

There’s a reason why organizations in sectors like banking, healthcare, and public administration are open to adopting Drupal instead of going straight for any of the paid CMSs. And its focus on security might be the one.

7. A robust community on board

As we’ve already mentioned Drupal’s security team – it must be said that it’s hard to find another CMS with an equally involved community. We’re talking about over 1,000,000 passionate developers, designers, coordinators, and editors constantly working to see the platform grow. And that manifests itself in the number of available (and community-verified) modules, robust, regularly updated documentation, numerous organizations that specifically provide Drupal training services, and a sheer number of developers that every year attend DrupalCon – an offline convention for the platform’s experts and enthusiasts.

8. Everyone can work with Drupal

Drupal is surprisingly… welcoming. Even if you’re working on a larger-scale project, Drupal will still let you build a lot without even touching the code by simply tweaking all the configuration options the CMS’s modules offer. Tools such as the built-in Layout Builder and the highly regarded Views UI enable content editors to create advanced, visually appealing page layouts using a drag-and-drop method. You don’t have to rely on the developer team and their time for day-to-day content tasks. Site management, authoring, and all the admin duties should also be a breeze, as Drupal offers over 300 user-friendly administration themes.

If you plan on starting a Drupal website, you don’t have to be concerned about your technical skills. Since the software is beginner-friendly, you will learn the ropes in no time. When any questions arise, finding the answer will be easy – a wealth of content about Drupal modules and rules is available online.

9. Commitment to the accessibility standards

Another advantage of Drupal is how deeply involved its community is in making the whole system as accessible as possible. Virtually all of its core features have to comply with WCAG guidelines, and many community-made modules follow in their footsteps. That translates directly into benefits for people with disabilities, allowing them to take advantage of everything a website offers, which, unfortunately, has yet to become a standard.

Do you want your users with disabilities to feel welcome on your website? If so, remember to consider accessibility aspects such as color contrast, ARIA attributes, keyboard navigation, alternative text, and semantic HTML markups. Enhancing the website’s availability also makes it stand out.

10. It’s superb for SEO

Last but not least, Drupal offers numerous modules that make optimizing your website for search engines easier than ever. From Metatag and PathAuto to Redirect and, beloved by beginner webmasters, SEO Checklist. If you want to automate your SEO tasks, Drupal will let you do that.

Never doubt the importance of search engine optimization. If you want your website (and business) to prosper, you need to focus on its visibility. Thanks to the variety of Drupal modules, it is definitely an attainable task. One way or another, the help of a specialist will be invaluable. Consider cooperating with SEO experts who ensure the highest quality possible.

Ready for your business to take the next step with Drupal?

Whether you’re launching a brand-new platform or considering a CMS migration, Drupal guarantees the high performance and security levels you need, no matter the size and scope of your business. Its modules let you develop a website based entirely on the out-of-the-box solutions (provided by Drupal’s community)… and enhance it with custom features. However, to fully unlock the software’s true potential, you need a skilled team with proven expertise to create a high-performing, modern website that drives genuine growth.

If you’re looking for the right tech partner – check out Smartbees case studies. See for yourself how exactly their team can turn your website into a real business asset, all thanks to Drupal.

