The Ultimate List of Google Dorks (Cheat Sheet)

This article presents the ultimate and updated Google dorks list for 2024, serving as a comprehensive Google dorks cheat sheet.
We categorize Google dorks into sections such as Information Disclosure, Vulnerability Identification, File and Directory, Authentication and Access Control, E-commerce and Financial, and Network and System.
Each category includes detailed tables with descriptions and example use cases, including queries like Intext Usernames. Additionally, you may download the complete list of over 4,000 Google dorks (uncategorised).
This Google dorks cheat sheet serves as a valuable resource to enhance your search capabilities effectively and responsibly.
A. Information Disclosure Dorks
Information Disclosure Dorks help uncover sensitive information that may be unintentionally exposed online. These dorks can locate public directories, exposed configuration files, and other confidential data that should remain secure.
|Dork
|Description
|Example Use Case
intitle:"index of"
|Finds directory listings
|Locating open directories on servers
filetype:pdf
|Searches for PDF files
|Finding publicly available PDF documents
inurl:wp-config.php
|Locates WordPress configuration files
|Accessing WordPress site settings
inurl:phpinfo.php
|Finds PHP info pages
|Viewing PHP configuration details
filetype:doc
|Searches for Word documents
|Finding publicly available Word files
filetype:xls
|Searches for Excel spreadsheets
|Extracting data from publicly available spreadsheets
inurl:/backup/
|Finds backup directories
|Identifying backup files on servers
filetype:log
|Searches for log files
|Accessing server log information
inurl:/admin/
|Locates admin directories
|Finding administrative access points
intitle:"index of" "/private"
|Finds private directory listings
|Locating private folders on servers
filetype:sql
|Searches for SQL database files
|Identifying exposed database files
inurl:config
|Locates configuration files
|Accessing server configuration settings
filetype:ini
|Searches for INI configuration files
|Finding INI files that may contain sensitive settings
inurl:/test/
|Finds test directories
|Identifying test environments on servers
filetype:bak
|Searches for backup files
|Accessing backup copies of important files
Using these dorks can help identify areas where sensitive information might be exposed.
For example,
inurl:wp-config.php can reveal WordPress configuration files that contain database credentials, while
filetype:log can access server logs that may hold valuable system information.
Additionally, dorks like
intitle:"index of" "/private" can help locate private folders that should not be publicly accessible.
Intext Usernames
The
intext:username dork searches for pages that contain specific usernames within the text, which can help identify user accounts, profiles, or other related information that should remain private. By locating such data, users can assess whether sensitive information is properly secured or if there are areas that require enhanced protection to prevent unauthorized access.
B. Vulnerability Identification Dorks
Vulnerability Identification Dorks are used to find potential security weaknesses in websites and systems. These dorks help locate admin login pages, unsecured interfaces, and other areas that may need stronger security measures.
|Dork
|Description
|Example Use Case
inurl:"/admin/login.php"
|Finds admin login pages
|Identifying potential admin panels for testing
intitle:"phpMyAdmin"
|Locates phpMyAdmin interfaces
|Checking for unsecured database management tools
inurl:"https://hacker9-cdn.b-cdn.net/admin/login.asp"
|Finds admin login pages
|Locating ASP-based admin login portals
inurl:"/login.php"
|Finds general login pages
|Identifying login pages that may need security updates
intitle:"webadmin"
|Locates web admin pages
|Searching for web administration interfaces
inurl:"/manager/html"
|Finds Tomcat manager pages
|Accessing Tomcat server management interfaces
inurl:"/console"
|Finds admin consoles
|Locating administrative consoles for systems
inurl:"/user/login"
|Finds user login pages
|Identifying user authentication pages
inurl:"/secure/login"
|Finds secure login pages
|Locating secure login portals that require protection
inurl:"/admin/index.php"
|Finds admin index pages
|Accessing index pages of admin sections
intitle:"admin console"
|Locates admin console pages
|Searching for administrative console interfaces
inurl:"admin.asp"
|Finds admin ASP pages
|Identifying ASP-based admin access points
inurl:"admin.aspx"
|Finds admin ASPX pages
|Locating ASPX-based administrative pages
inurl:"admin.jsp"
|Finds admin JSP pages
|Accessing JSP-based admin login portals
inurl:"administrator"
|Finds administrator pages
|Locating administrator access points
inurl:"wp-admin"
|Finds WordPress admin pages
|Identifying WordPress administration panels
inurl:"/admin/login.html"
|Finds admin login pages
|Accessing HTML-based admin login interfaces
Using these dorks can help identify areas where security may be lacking.
For example,
inurl:"wp-admin" can reveal WordPress admin panels that need proper security measures to prevent unauthorized access. Similarly,
intitle:"phpMyAdmin" helps locate database management interfaces that should be secured to protect sensitive data.
C. File and Directory Dorks
File and Directory Dorks help locate specific types of files and directories on websites. These dorks are useful for finding publicly accessible documents, spreadsheets, backups, and other files that may contain valuable information.
|Dork
|Description
|Example Use Case
inurl:/uploads/
|Finds upload directories
|Identifying directories where files are uploaded
filetype:xls site:example.com
|Searches for Excel files on a specific site
|Extracting data from publicly available spreadsheets
filetype:doc
|Searches for Word documents
|Finding publicly available Word files
filetype:pdf
|Searches for PDF files
|Locating publicly accessible PDF documents
inurl:/backup/
|Finds backup directories
|Identifying backup files on servers
filetype:zip
|Searches for ZIP archives
|Accessing compressed files containing multiple documents
filetype:sql
|Searches for SQL database files
|Identifying exposed database files
filetype:log
|Searches for log files
|Accessing server log information
filetype:ini
|Searches for INI configuration files
|Finding INI files that may contain sensitive settings
filetype:bak
|Searches for backup files
|Accessing backup copies of important files
intitle:"index of /public"
|Locates public directories
|Accessing publicly available directories
inurl:/config/
|Finds configuration directories
|Identifying directories containing configuration files
filetype:txt
|Searches for text files
|Locating publicly available text documents
inurl:/private/
|Finds private directories
|Accessing private folders on servers
filetype:csv
|Searches for CSV files
|Extracting data from publicly available spreadsheets
Using these dorks can help identify areas where sensitive information might be exposed.
For example,
filetype:sql can reveal SQL database files that may contain confidential data, while
inurl:/backup/ can access backup directories that store important files.
Additionally, dorks like
intitle:"index of /public" can help locate public directories that should be secured to prevent unauthorized access.
D. Authentication and Access Control Dorks
Authentication and Access Control Dorks help locate login pages and access control mechanisms on websites. These dorks are useful for finding authentication portals that may need stronger security measures to prevent unauthorized access.
|Dork
|Description
|Example Use Case
inurl:wp-login.php
|Finds WordPress login pages
|Locating login portals for WordPress sites
intitle:"Login" site:gov
|Searches for government login pages
|Identifying access points for government websites
inurl:"https://hacker9-cdn.b-cdn.net/admin/login.asp"
|Finds ASP-based admin login pages
|Locating ASP-based admin login portals
inurl:"/login.php"
|Finds general login pages
|Identifying login pages that may need security updates
inurl:admin.asp
|Locates ASP admin pages
|Accessing administrative pages for ASP websites
inurl:admin.aspx
|Finds ASPX-based admin pages
|Locating ASPX-based administrative pages
inurl:admin.jsp
|Finds JSP-based admin pages
|Accessing JSP-based admin login portals
inurl:admin.html
|Finds HTML-based admin pages
|Locating HTML-based administrative pages
inurl:login.aspx
|Finds ASPX login pages
|Identifying ASPX login portals for security checks
inurl:"/secure/login"
|Finds secure login pages
|Locating secure login portals that require protection
inurl:manager/html
|Finds Tomcat manager pages
|Accessing Tomcat server management interfaces
inurl:"/user/login"
|Finds user login pages
|Identifying user authentication pages
inurl:"/console"
|Finds admin consoles
|Locating administrative consoles for systems
inurl:routerlogin.asp
|Finds router login pages
|Securing router interfaces from unauthorized access
inurl:"/admin/index.php"
|Locates admin index pages
|Accessing index pages of admin sections
Using these dorks can help identify areas where authentication and access control security may be lacking.
For example,
inurl:wp-login.php can reveal WordPress admin panels that need proper security measures to prevent unauthorized access. Similarly,
intitle:"Login" site:gov helps locate government login pages that should be secured to protect sensitive information.
E. Ecommerce and Financial Dorks
Ecommerce and Financial Dorks are used to find online stores, financial databases, and related information. These dorks help identify vulnerabilities in ecommerce platforms or locate financial data that should be protected.
|Dork
|Description
|Example Use Case
inurl:/shop/
|Finds online shop directories
|Locating e-commerce platforms for analysis
filetype:sql inurl:"/db/"
|Searches for SQL database files
|Identifying exposed database files
inurl:/payment/
|Finds payment processing pages
|Securing payment gateways to prevent fraud
filetype:csv inurl:"/data/"
|Searches for CSV data files
|Extracting data from publicly available spreadsheets
inurl:/checkout/
|Finds checkout pages
|Locating checkout portals that need protection
filetype:xml inurl:"/config/"
|Searches for XML configuration files
|Identifying exposed XML configuration settings
inurl:/cart/
|Finds shopping cart pages
|Securing shopping cart functionalities
filetype:json inurl:"/api/"
|Searches for JSON API files
|Accessing exposed API endpoints
inurl:/secure/transactions/
|Finds secure transaction pages
|Protecting transaction processing areas
filetype:bak inurl:"/backup/"
|Searches for backup files in e-commerce sites
|Accessing backup copies of important financial data
inurl:/orders/
|Finds order management pages
|Securing order processing systems
filetype:log inurl:"/logs/"
|Searches for log files in financial systems
|Accessing server logs that may contain sensitive information
inurl:/invoice/
|Finds invoice pages
|Locating invoice management systems
filetype:pdf inurl:"/docs/"
|Searches for PDF documents in e-commerce sites
|Finding publicly available PDF documents related to finances
inurl:/billing/
|Finds billing pages
|Securing billing information portals
Using these dorks can help identify areas where financial and ecommerce information might be exposed.
For example,
inurl:/shop/ can reveal online store directories that may contain sensitive product and customer information. Similarly,
filetype:sql inurl:"/db/" helps locate SQL database files that might hold confidential financial data.
F. Network and System Dorks
Network and System Dorks are used to locate network configurations, system files, and administrative interfaces on websites. These dorks help identify areas that may need stronger security measures to prevent unauthorized access and protect sensitive information.
|Dork
|Description
|Example Use Case
inurl:/cgi-bin/
|Locates CGI script directories
|Finding CGI scripts that may have vulnerabilities
intitle:"Network Configuration"
|Searches for network configuration files
|Accessing network settings and configurations
inurl:routerlogin.asp
|Finds router login pages
|Securing router interfaces from unauthorized access
inurl:/console/
|Finds system consoles
|Accessing administrative consoles for systems
inurl:/status
|Locates status pages
|Monitoring server status and performance
intitle:"Network Map"
|Searches for network maps
|Viewing network topology and connections
inurl:/server-status
|Finds server status pages
|Checking server health and activity
inurl:adminconsole
|Locates admin consoles
|Managing administrative settings and controls
intitle:"Network Tools"
|Finds network tool pages
|Accessing tools for network management
inurl:/system/
|Locates system directories
|Identifying system-related directories
inurl:/sysadmin/
|Finds system admin pages
|Accessing system administration interfaces
inurl:/secure/admin/
|Locates secure admin directories
|Securing administrative access points
filetype:conf
|Searches for configuration files
|Finding server and application configuration files
filetype:cfg
|Searches for configuration files
|Locating configuration settings
filetype:ini
|Searches for INI configuration files
|Accessing INI files that contain sensitive settings
filetype:yaml
|Searches for YAML config files
|Finding YAML configuration files for applications
filetype:xml
|Searches for XML configuration files
|Locating XML files for system and network settings
filetype:log
|Searches for log files
|Accessing server logs that may contain system information
inurl:/monitoring/
|Finds monitoring directories
|Identifying directories used for system monitoring
inurl:/manage/
|Locates management pages
|Accessing management interfaces for systems
intitle:"System Dashboard"
|Finds system dashboards
|Viewing system performance and metrics dashboards
inurl:/admin/system
|Finds system admin pages
|Securing system administration access points
inurl:/manager/html
|Finds Tomcat manager pages
|Accessing Tomcat server management interfaces
Using these dorks can help identify areas where network and system security may be lacking.
For example,
inurl:/cgi-bin/ can reveal CGI script directories that might have vulnerabilities, while
intitle:"Network Configuration" helps locate network configuration files that should be secured to protect network settings. Similarly,
inurl:routerlogin.asp can find router login pages that need proper security measures to prevent unauthorized access.
See also: Google Dorking: Commands, Applications and Best Practices