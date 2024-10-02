The Ultimate List of Google Dorks (Cheat Sheet)

This article presents the ultimate and updated Google dorks list for 2024, serving as a comprehensive Google dorks cheat sheet.

We categorize Google dorks into sections such as Information Disclosure, Vulnerability Identification, File and Directory, Authentication and Access Control, E-commerce and Financial, and Network and System.

Each category includes detailed tables with descriptions and example use cases, including queries like Intext Usernames. Additionally, you may download the complete list of over 4,000 Google dorks (uncategorised).

This Google dorks cheat sheet serves as a valuable resource to enhance your search capabilities effectively and responsibly.

A. Information Disclosure Dorks

Information Disclosure Dorks help uncover sensitive information that may be unintentionally exposed online. These dorks can locate public directories, exposed configuration files, and other confidential data that should remain secure.

Dork Description Example Use Case intitle:"index of" Finds directory listings Locating open directories on servers filetype:pdf Searches for PDF files Finding publicly available PDF documents inurl:wp-config.php Locates WordPress configuration files Accessing WordPress site settings inurl:phpinfo.php Finds PHP info pages Viewing PHP configuration details filetype:doc Searches for Word documents Finding publicly available Word files filetype:xls Searches for Excel spreadsheets Extracting data from publicly available spreadsheets inurl:/backup/ Finds backup directories Identifying backup files on servers filetype:log Searches for log files Accessing server log information inurl:/admin/ Locates admin directories Finding administrative access points intitle:"index of" "/private" Finds private directory listings Locating private folders on servers filetype:sql Searches for SQL database files Identifying exposed database files inurl:config Locates configuration files Accessing server configuration settings filetype:ini Searches for INI configuration files Finding INI files that may contain sensitive settings inurl:/test/ Finds test directories Identifying test environments on servers filetype:bak Searches for backup files Accessing backup copies of important files

Using these dorks can help identify areas where sensitive information might be exposed.

For example, inurl:wp-config.php can reveal WordPress configuration files that contain database credentials, while filetype:log can access server logs that may hold valuable system information.

Additionally, dorks like intitle:"index of" "/private" can help locate private folders that should not be publicly accessible.

Intext Usernames

The intext:username dork searches for pages that contain specific usernames within the text, which can help identify user accounts, profiles, or other related information that should remain private. By locating such data, users can assess whether sensitive information is properly secured or if there are areas that require enhanced protection to prevent unauthorized access.

B. Vulnerability Identification Dorks

Vulnerability Identification Dorks are used to find potential security weaknesses in websites and systems. These dorks help locate admin login pages, unsecured interfaces, and other areas that may need stronger security measures.

Dork Description Example Use Case inurl:"/admin/login.php" Finds admin login pages Identifying potential admin panels for testing intitle:"phpMyAdmin" Locates phpMyAdmin interfaces Checking for unsecured database management tools inurl:"https://hacker9-cdn.b-cdn.net/admin/login.asp" Finds admin login pages Locating ASP-based admin login portals inurl:"/login.php" Finds general login pages Identifying login pages that may need security updates intitle:"webadmin" Locates web admin pages Searching for web administration interfaces inurl:"/manager/html" Finds Tomcat manager pages Accessing Tomcat server management interfaces inurl:"/console" Finds admin consoles Locating administrative consoles for systems inurl:"/user/login" Finds user login pages Identifying user authentication pages inurl:"/secure/login" Finds secure login pages Locating secure login portals that require protection inurl:"/admin/index.php" Finds admin index pages Accessing index pages of admin sections intitle:"admin console" Locates admin console pages Searching for administrative console interfaces inurl:"admin.asp" Finds admin ASP pages Identifying ASP-based admin access points inurl:"admin.aspx" Finds admin ASPX pages Locating ASPX-based administrative pages inurl:"admin.jsp" Finds admin JSP pages Accessing JSP-based admin login portals inurl:"administrator" Finds administrator pages Locating administrator access points inurl:"wp-admin" Finds WordPress admin pages Identifying WordPress administration panels inurl:"/admin/login.html" Finds admin login pages Accessing HTML-based admin login interfaces

Using these dorks can help identify areas where security may be lacking.

For example, inurl:"wp-admin" can reveal WordPress admin panels that need proper security measures to prevent unauthorized access. Similarly, intitle:"phpMyAdmin" helps locate database management interfaces that should be secured to protect sensitive data.

C. File and Directory Dorks

File and Directory Dorks help locate specific types of files and directories on websites. These dorks are useful for finding publicly accessible documents, spreadsheets, backups, and other files that may contain valuable information.

Dork Description Example Use Case inurl:/uploads/ Finds upload directories Identifying directories where files are uploaded filetype:xls site:example.com Searches for Excel files on a specific site Extracting data from publicly available spreadsheets filetype:doc Searches for Word documents Finding publicly available Word files filetype:pdf Searches for PDF files Locating publicly accessible PDF documents inurl:/backup/ Finds backup directories Identifying backup files on servers filetype:zip Searches for ZIP archives Accessing compressed files containing multiple documents filetype:sql Searches for SQL database files Identifying exposed database files filetype:log Searches for log files Accessing server log information filetype:ini Searches for INI configuration files Finding INI files that may contain sensitive settings filetype:bak Searches for backup files Accessing backup copies of important files intitle:"index of /public" Locates public directories Accessing publicly available directories inurl:/config/ Finds configuration directories Identifying directories containing configuration files filetype:txt Searches for text files Locating publicly available text documents inurl:/private/ Finds private directories Accessing private folders on servers filetype:csv Searches for CSV files Extracting data from publicly available spreadsheets

Using these dorks can help identify areas where sensitive information might be exposed.

For example, filetype:sql can reveal SQL database files that may contain confidential data, while inurl:/backup/ can access backup directories that store important files.

Additionally, dorks like intitle:"index of /public" can help locate public directories that should be secured to prevent unauthorized access.

D. Authentication and Access Control Dorks

Authentication and Access Control Dorks help locate login pages and access control mechanisms on websites. These dorks are useful for finding authentication portals that may need stronger security measures to prevent unauthorized access.

Dork Description Example Use Case inurl:wp-login.php Finds WordPress login pages Locating login portals for WordPress sites intitle:"Login" site:gov Searches for government login pages Identifying access points for government websites inurl:"https://hacker9-cdn.b-cdn.net/admin/login.asp" Finds ASP-based admin login pages Locating ASP-based admin login portals inurl:"/login.php" Finds general login pages Identifying login pages that may need security updates inurl:admin.asp Locates ASP admin pages Accessing administrative pages for ASP websites inurl:admin.aspx Finds ASPX-based admin pages Locating ASPX-based administrative pages inurl:admin.jsp Finds JSP-based admin pages Accessing JSP-based admin login portals inurl:admin.html Finds HTML-based admin pages Locating HTML-based administrative pages inurl:login.aspx Finds ASPX login pages Identifying ASPX login portals for security checks inurl:"/secure/login" Finds secure login pages Locating secure login portals that require protection inurl:manager/html Finds Tomcat manager pages Accessing Tomcat server management interfaces inurl:"/user/login" Finds user login pages Identifying user authentication pages inurl:"/console" Finds admin consoles Locating administrative consoles for systems inurl:routerlogin.asp Finds router login pages Securing router interfaces from unauthorized access inurl:"/admin/index.php" Locates admin index pages Accessing index pages of admin sections

Using these dorks can help identify areas where authentication and access control security may be lacking.

For example, inurl:wp-login.php can reveal WordPress admin panels that need proper security measures to prevent unauthorized access. Similarly, intitle:"Login" site:gov helps locate government login pages that should be secured to protect sensitive information.

E. Ecommerce and Financial Dorks

Ecommerce and Financial Dorks are used to find online stores, financial databases, and related information. These dorks help identify vulnerabilities in ecommerce platforms or locate financial data that should be protected.

Dork Description Example Use Case inurl:/shop/ Finds online shop directories Locating e-commerce platforms for analysis filetype:sql inurl:"/db/" Searches for SQL database files Identifying exposed database files inurl:/payment/ Finds payment processing pages Securing payment gateways to prevent fraud filetype:csv inurl:"/data/" Searches for CSV data files Extracting data from publicly available spreadsheets inurl:/checkout/ Finds checkout pages Locating checkout portals that need protection filetype:xml inurl:"/config/" Searches for XML configuration files Identifying exposed XML configuration settings inurl:/cart/ Finds shopping cart pages Securing shopping cart functionalities filetype:json inurl:"/api/" Searches for JSON API files Accessing exposed API endpoints inurl:/secure/transactions/ Finds secure transaction pages Protecting transaction processing areas filetype:bak inurl:"/backup/" Searches for backup files in e-commerce sites Accessing backup copies of important financial data inurl:/orders/ Finds order management pages Securing order processing systems filetype:log inurl:"/logs/" Searches for log files in financial systems Accessing server logs that may contain sensitive information inurl:/invoice/ Finds invoice pages Locating invoice management systems filetype:pdf inurl:"/docs/" Searches for PDF documents in e-commerce sites Finding publicly available PDF documents related to finances inurl:/billing/ Finds billing pages Securing billing information portals

Using these dorks can help identify areas where financial and ecommerce information might be exposed.

For example, inurl:/shop/ can reveal online store directories that may contain sensitive product and customer information. Similarly, filetype:sql inurl:"/db/" helps locate SQL database files that might hold confidential financial data.

F. Network and System Dorks

Network and System Dorks are used to locate network configurations, system files, and administrative interfaces on websites. These dorks help identify areas that may need stronger security measures to prevent unauthorized access and protect sensitive information.

Dork Description Example Use Case inurl:/cgi-bin/ Locates CGI script directories Finding CGI scripts that may have vulnerabilities intitle:"Network Configuration" Searches for network configuration files Accessing network settings and configurations inurl:routerlogin.asp Finds router login pages Securing router interfaces from unauthorized access inurl:/console/ Finds system consoles Accessing administrative consoles for systems inurl:/status Locates status pages Monitoring server status and performance intitle:"Network Map" Searches for network maps Viewing network topology and connections inurl:/server-status Finds server status pages Checking server health and activity inurl:adminconsole Locates admin consoles Managing administrative settings and controls intitle:"Network Tools" Finds network tool pages Accessing tools for network management inurl:/system/ Locates system directories Identifying system-related directories inurl:/sysadmin/ Finds system admin pages Accessing system administration interfaces inurl:/secure/admin/ Locates secure admin directories Securing administrative access points filetype:conf Searches for configuration files Finding server and application configuration files filetype:cfg Searches for configuration files Locating configuration settings filetype:ini Searches for INI configuration files Accessing INI files that contain sensitive settings filetype:yaml Searches for YAML config files Finding YAML configuration files for applications filetype:xml Searches for XML configuration files Locating XML files for system and network settings filetype:log Searches for log files Accessing server logs that may contain system information inurl:/monitoring/ Finds monitoring directories Identifying directories used for system monitoring inurl:/manage/ Locates management pages Accessing management interfaces for systems intitle:"System Dashboard" Finds system dashboards Viewing system performance and metrics dashboards inurl:/admin/system Finds system admin pages Securing system administration access points inurl:/manager/html Finds Tomcat manager pages Accessing Tomcat server management interfaces

Using these dorks can help identify areas where network and system security may be lacking.

For example, inurl:/cgi-bin/ can reveal CGI script directories that might have vulnerabilities, while intitle:"Network Configuration" helps locate network configuration files that should be secured to protect network settings. Similarly, inurl:routerlogin.asp can find router login pages that need proper security measures to prevent unauthorized access.

