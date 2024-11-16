Are you a Pokemon Go fan looking to gain more control over your character movements without needing to walk miles to different locations? With the release of iOS 18, many Pokemon Go fans want a hack to effortlessly navigate the game world and catch Pokemon from their comfort.

The good news is that there is a solution. This guide will explore the latest techniques to play Pokemon Go with a joystick on iOS 18. Let’s dive into the details and unlock the full potential of this popular GPS-based mobile game.

What is Pokemon Go Joystick for iOS 18?

A Pokemon Go GPS joystick for iOS 18 is a special tool that allows you to control your avatar’s movements using an on-screen joystick on your iPhone. This bypasses the legwork, enabling you to explore the Pokemon world with precise 360-degree movements. PoGo players can simulate walking, running, and changing directions in the game while at home.

While Niantic doesn’t officially support third-party joystick tools, advanced spoofing apps like MocPOGO have emerged, offering a better GPS joystick compatible with Pokemon Go.

The MocPOGO GPS joystick provides a more convenient and flexible gaming experience. However, using such tools can violate the game’s ToS and may lead to account restrictions or bans. Thus, you should use them responsibly.

What’s the Benefit of Pokemon Go Joystick on iOS 18?

Players who use a Pokemon Go joystick like that of the location spoofing app on iOS 18 have many benefits to enjoy. These can include:

Precise character movement : With a joystick, you can control your PoGo avatar’s movement to explore specific locations on the map with great precision. This can be especially helpful when targeting particular Pokémon or exploring new areas.

: With a joystick, you can control your PoGo avatar’s movement to explore specific locations on the map with great precision. This can be especially helpful when targeting particular Pokémon or exploring new areas. Increased Pokémon collection : By using a joystick, you can access more Pokémon hotspots, increase your encounters, and catch a wider variety of Pokémon. This can help build a more comprehensive Pokémon collection.

: By using a joystick, you can access more Pokémon hotspots, increase your encounters, and catch a wider variety of Pokémon. This can help build a more comprehensive Pokémon collection. Faster progress in the game : With the ability to move quickly and efficiently, you can cover more ground to hatch eggs faster, collect more items, complete challenges, and progress through the game more rapidly to level up.

: With the ability to move quickly and efficiently, you can cover more ground to hatch eggs faster, collect more items, complete challenges, and progress through the game more rapidly to level up. Prioritized player safety: The joystick function allows you to enjoy the game indoors, regardless of mobility limitations, harsh weather, or safety concerns. This adds an extra layer of convenience, no need to venture into potentially unsafe or crowded areas.

Which is the Best Pokemon Go Spoofer with Joystick for iOS 18?

MocPOGO stands out as a leading choice for Pokemon Go spoofing on iOS. Designed to address the limitations of smartphone positioning, MocPOGO offers a robust solution that empowers users to explore the world of location-based games without physical constraints.

At the heart of MocPOGO lies its advanced GPS joystick action control function. This feature allows you to control your character’s movement within Pokemon Go more precisely to teleport to a specific location or simulate walking at a desired speed, MocPOGO provides the flexibility to achieve your goals.

Key Features of MocPOGO:

Teleport and simulate movement: Effortlessly teleport your avatar to any location worldwide or simulate realistic walking speeds to avoid detection.

Effortlessly teleport your avatar to any location worldwide or simulate realistic walking speeds to avoid detection. GPS joystick support: Take full control of your character’s in-game movement with a user-friendly joystick interface on your iPhone’s screen.

Take full control of your character’s in-game movement with a user-friendly joystick interface on your iPhone’s screen. Walking speed adjustments: Customize your walking speed to match the real-world pace of natural walking patterns or accelerate for running and faster progress.

Customize your walking speed to match the real-world pace of natural walking patterns or accelerate for running and faster progress. Built-in cooldown timer: MocPOGO incorporates an intelligent built-in timer to help prevent cooldown triggers, reducing the risk of account bans.

MocPOGO incorporates an intelligent built-in timer to help prevent cooldown triggers, reducing the risk of account bans. No jailbreaking required: Enjoy the benefits of MocPOGO without compromising your iOS 18 device’s security or voiding its warranty.

How to Play Pokemon Go with Joystick on iOS 18

Playing Pokemon Go using the MocPOGO joystick on iOS 18 is super swift and works as follows:

Instructions to download and install the MocPOGO location spoofer

The MocPOGO location spoofing app for iOS 18 can be obtained directly from their official product download page. Whether you want the dedicated MocPOGO app for iOS or the PC software, use a web browser to help you.

The app is not yet available on the App Store. Once installed, the next section is a step-by-step guide on how to use the MocPOGO joystick.

Using the Pokemon Go joystick on the MocPOGO iOS app

Step 1: Open the MocPOGO app for iOS from your iPhone’s app launcher. After it opens and displays the map, tap the “Joystick” icon, the first button on the right side menu.

Step 2: Next, configure your iOS 18 device VPN following the provided on-screen directions.

Step 3: An on-screen joystick button will be provided with all the controls to start and stop the action, control the direction, and zoom in or out on the map. You can now use it in your Pokemon Go game to maneuver your character in all directions.

Step 4: After you have completed the joystick actions in Pokemon Go, click the “Exit” icon on the MocPOGO iOS spoofing app to close the joystick mode.

Using the Pokemon Go joystick on the MocPOGO PC software

Step 1: Register the software after installing MocPOGO on your Mac or PC and click Start on the home page.

Step 2: Select iOS as the operating system for your iPhone and connect it to the Mac or Windows PC via Wi-Fi or a working USB cable.

Step 3: The MocPOGO spoofer for iOS 18 will open, displaying a map and the “joystick” icon at the bottom corner of the left side of the computer screen. Click “Play”, the button at the center of the joystick to start walking in Pokemon Go.

Step 4: Next, use your keyboard’s arrow buttons to move your character forward, backward, and sideways in your preferred direction. You can also use “A” and “D” buttons to move sideways or “W” and “S” for speed. If you want an easier joystick action control, use your mouse to drag the spot around the joystick circle to cover 360 degrees.

Where Are the Best Places to Catch Pokémon with Joystick?

With the MocPOGO spoofer with joystick for iOS 18, you can take your Pokemon Go adventures anywhere worldwide. However, knowing where to find and catch rare Pokemon can be challenging with the large world map.

You can use the following coordinates to boost your chances of encountering these rare Pokemon and maximizing your gameplay without leaving your home:

New York City, USA – Coordinates: 40.755205,-73.982997. NYC offers one of the most active Pokémon Go scenes, with numerous spawns and PokéStops.

– Coordinates: 40.755205,-73.982997. NYC offers one of the most active Pokémon Go scenes, with numerous spawns and PokéStops. Yoyogi Park, Tokyo, Japan – Coordinates: 35.671637,139.696625. This Tokyo landmark has tons of spawns, ideal for collecting unique and hard-to-find Pokémon.

– Coordinates: 35.671637,139.696625. This Tokyo landmark has tons of spawns, ideal for collecting unique and hard-to-find Pokémon. Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo, Brazil – Coordinates: -23.587398,-46.657609. This expansive park is packed with PokéStops, making it a hotspot for catching rare Pokémon.

– Coordinates: -23.587398,-46.657609. This expansive park is packed with PokéStops, making it a hotspot for catching rare Pokémon. Zaragoza, Spain – Coordinates: 6616,-0.8946. Known for its active Pokémon spawns and ample PokéStops, Zaragoza is a great location for variety.

– Coordinates: 6616,-0.8946. Known for its active Pokémon spawns and ample PokéStops, Zaragoza is a great location for variety. Brockwell Park, London, UK – Coordinates: 51.45083,-0.10750. With plenty of spawns and diverse Pokémon, Brockwell Park is a top spot in London for trainers.

– Coordinates: 51.45083,-0.10750. With plenty of spawns and diverse Pokémon, Brockwell Park is a top spot in London for trainers. Porto Alegre, Brazil – Coordinates: -30.031016,-51.234585.Known for high Pokémon spawn rates, Porto Alegre is a top choice for rare Pokémon.

– Coordinates: -30.031016,-51.234585.Known for high Pokémon spawn rates, Porto Alegre is a top choice for rare Pokémon. Chancay, Peru – Coordinates: -11.562800,-77.270000. This location offers a variety of Pokémon, especially region-specific types unique to South America.

– Coordinates: -11.562800,-77.270000. This location offers a variety of Pokémon, especially region-specific types unique to South America. Pier 39, San Francisco, USA – Coordinates: 37.808600,-122.409800. Pier 39 is popular in the Pokémon Go community for its constant spawns and scenic setting.

– Coordinates: 37.808600,-122.409800. Pier 39 is popular in the Pokémon Go community for its constant spawns and scenic setting. Indicial, Brazil – Coordinates: -26.89319,-49.22981. Known for its high concentration of Pokémon, Indicial provides a great hunting ground for trainers.

FAQs about Playing Pokemon Go with Joystick

Does shaking my iOS 18 device count steps in Pokémon Go? Not really. While shaking your iPhone might register some movement on the device, Pokémon Go primarily relies on GPS data to track and count your steps. Shaking your iPhone alone will unlikely significantly impact your Pokemon Go in-game distance traveled. But you can try if it’s equipped with a built-in motion sensor; shaking it up and down might be interpreted by the device as walking. However, it is not as effective as actual movement, and all the steps may not be counted accurately. Can someone tell if I’m using a joystick on fake Pokemon Go locations? Generally, no one can directly tell if you’re using a joystick. However, there is no foolproof solution to conceal this method. If you’re a parent worried about your child sharing their exact location, you can check their download history. If they have installed any fake GPS location apps, it may indicate that they are using them. Is it legal to use a GPS joystick in Pokemon Go? It is not illegal for Pokemon Go players to use a GPS joystick for avatar control. However, it violates Pokémon Go’s terms of service because it provides an unfair advantage. Using fake locations with joystick action control could lead get you penaltized with temporary or permanent bans. Therefore, only use the joystick responsibly and follow the PoGo gaming rules. What must I know before using the MocPOGO Pokemon Go joystick? Before using MocPOGO or any similar tool, you should be aware of several important considerations. Be mindful of cooldown timers to avoid triggering anti-cheat measures. Adjust your movement speed to mimic natural walking or running speeds. Ensure that you’re using the tool responsibly and not compromising your privacy or the privacy of others. Stay informed about the latest updates and community feedback to optimize your usage. Keep your device and the spoofing tool updated to avoid compatibility issues and potential bans. What to do if the Pokemon Go joystick fails to detect location on iOS 18? For this, you need MocPOGO for spoofing and the iWhereGo POGO Genius to obtain a modified version of the Pokemon Go game. Through the modified game, iWhereGo POGO Genius will bypass and prevent future location-related errors in Pokemon Go, including Error 12. You can continue enjoying the Pokemon Go joystick on MocPOGO without any issues.

Related Articles: