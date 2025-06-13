Running an e-commerce store is now more competitive than ever. Since the COVID pandemic, the number of online stores has grown rapidly, meaning that consumers now have more choice over where they shop, and your business has more competitors to contend with.

Finding ways to bring new customers to your online store is always a challenge. Customer acquisition can be expensive and requires a lot of time and effort to see results. However, many businesses focus on customer acquisition at the expense of retention. This can be a big mistake, as retaining customers is well-known to be more cost-effective than constantly chasing new ones. So, how do you ensure that you keep your existing customers returning to you, to purchase from your online store again and again, rather than purchasing from your competitors?

Taking a personalized approach to your marketing can play a huge role in helping to retain customers. Research shows that 64% of consumers want to receive a personalized brand experience that takes into account their wants and needs. Keep reading to find out how you can use marketing personalization strategies to benefit your business.

Utilize Email Marketing

Automated email marketing not only helps to save your business a huge amount of time, it can also offers a successful personalized marketing strategy. Using email marketing allows you to deliver a personalized experience to customers registered on your email list.

With help from email marketing, you can build relationships with your customers and encourage sales by reminding them of purchases they have in their basket that are waiting for them at checkout, inform them when their most often purchased items are restocked, send them details of new products being launched that are related to their past purchases.

Include Product Recommendations

As well as using email as a tool for personalization, you can also incorporate personalization into the customer’s experience while they’re actually using your website. This can be achieved by introducing ‘you may also like’ prompts that show products related to their past purchases.

For a harder push on personalized sales, you could create a multibuy offer to provide the customer with a saving to encourage them to try a new product alongside their regular purchase.

Provide Meaningful Offers and Discounts

Many companies use text, email, and WhatsApp notifications as a chance to aggressively drive sales by offering limited discounts that need to be claimed within a short period of time. This may work in some cases, but customers are more likely to take up an offer or discount if it is meaningful to them and tailored to their interests and needs.

A more effective strategy may include you offering discounted subscriptions for automatic repeat orders of a product the customer buys regularly, or free shipping on their next order.

Personalization in marketing is a trend that seems to be here to stay, so capitalizing on this now is a great way to gain a competitive advantage, develop stronger customer relationships, and start boosting your online sales right away.

