India’s AI-Driven Cybersecurity Lab: Lessons from the Vyuha Initiative

India is testing a practical way to apply artificial intelligence to cyber defense at scale. Telangana’s Vyuha initiative — a cyber innovation hub formed by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and IIIT Hyderabad — offers a working template: co-locate law enforcement, researchers, and startups, then build tools that predict, prevent, and investigate cybercrime. The lab model is grounded in real case work and measurable outcomes, not slideware.

Launched in early September 2025 under an MoU between TGCSB and IIIT-H, Vyuha’s stated goals are straightforward: develop AI-driven early-warning systems, strengthen digital evidence handling, and shorten the time from incident to response. State leaders positioned it as a platform for co-developing solutions across policing, academia, and industry.

Why Vyuha matters

Telangana’s senior officials have been blunt about the problem: cyber fraud is frequent, costly, and fast-moving. Daily case volumes stretch investigators, while victims face delays in recovery and limited recourse. The argument for proactive detection over reactive clean-up is strong.

National infrastructure exists — including the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the centralized cybercrime portal — but local, tool-building capacity is often the missing link. Vyuha attempts to close that gap and plug outputs back into state policing as well as national frameworks.

What Vyuha actually does

A public–academic build space

TGCSB and IIIT-H have created a dedicated facility to run research, training, and product pilots side-by-side with investigators. The hub’s brief includes nurturing early-stage ideas into deployable tools and pushing them to the field quickly. Reports point to an on-premises lab with infrastructure tailored to digital forensics and cyber operations.

Early-warning and evidence tooling

Speakers at the launch described two near-term tool families:

Citizen and operator alerts that score risky messages or links in near real time.

that score risky messages or links in near real time. Digital evidence chain utilities that track artifacts across the life cycle of a case, reducing manual hand-offs and lost context.

Coordination with national systems

Outputs are designed to align with national entities such as I4C and the state’s cyber coordination centre, using common intake channels and playbooks. That design choice reduces duplication and improves data sharing.

A compliance-aware foundation

Labs that touch incident data must build to India’s rules. Two stand out:

CERT-In Directions (2022): six-hour reporting for specified incidents, expanded reportable categories, and logging requirements. Tooling should preserve timelines and artifacts to help agencies meet these obligations.

six-hour reporting for specified incidents, expanded reportable categories, and logging requirements. Tooling should preserve timelines and artifacts to help agencies meet these obligations. Digital Personal Data Protection Act (2023) + Draft Rules (2025): data minimization, consent/notice duties where applicable, and potential cross-border transfer restrictions. A lab should codify these into data pipelines from day one.

A pattern other states and enterprises can copy

The value of Vyuha is less about a single product and more about the operating model. The table below distills the core moves and how to adapt them.

Area What Vyuha emphasizes How to adapt in your setting Suggested metrics Partnership Formal MoU between police bureau and IIIT-H; shared facility and staff Pair your CERT/LEA/SOC with a local institute; co-locate analysts and researchers MoU signed; number of co-authored tools shipped per quarter Tool focus Early-warning alerts; evidence tracking Start with one public-facing alert and one investigator utility Mean time to alert (MTA); chain-of-custody errors per case Pipeline Data feeds aligned with I4C and state portals Mirror intake fields; avoid custom forms % of cases auto-ingested; duplicate entries removed Compliance CERT-In six-hour rule; DPDP safeguards Bake reporting and consent checks into the workflow % incidents reported within 6h; privacy exceptions documented Market link Startup collaboration to translate research Sprint with 2–3 startups per quarter on defined problems Pilot-to-production conversion rate; cost per solved use case Capacity Training and hands-on case work Reserve lab time for prosecutors and investigators Staff trained; case throughput time

Practical build blocks for an AI-driven cyber lab

1) Data and signals

Start with feeds that give immediate traction:

Messaging and link telemetry from public complaints, SMS samples, and takedown data.

from public complaints, SMS samples, and takedown data. UPI/IMPS fraud patterns via anonymized bank alerts under formal agreements.

via anonymized bank alerts under formal agreements. Cloud and identity events from state IT and partner SOCs.

from state IT and partner SOCs. Forensics artifacts (disk, memory, network captures) from ongoing cases, with clear retention rules.

Compliance is not optional. Use a data catalog tagged for legal basis, retention period, and sensitivity. Dashboards should expose which fields are personal data under the DPDP Act and which flows trigger CERT-In reporting.

2) Models and analytics

Prioritize simple, high-leverage models before advanced ones:

Risk scoring for messages and domains using content and sender reputation.

using content and sender reputation. Entity resolution to correlate mule accounts, devices, and IPs across cases.

to correlate mule accounts, devices, and IPs across cases. Sequence models to flag account-takeover steps (SIM-swap → new device login → wallet drain).

to flag account-takeover steps (SIM-swap → new device login → wallet drain). Voice-clone and deepfake checks for vishing or extortion calls using audio fingerprints and playback detection.

Every model needs a plan for drift, false positives, and appeal. Labeling should be fast: investigators must be able to tag an alert as true/false and feed it back into training within the same console.

3) SOC integration and automation

Connect the lab’s outputs to the systems already in use — SIEM, SOAR, case management:

Playbooks that translate a high-risk alert into concrete steps: block a domain, freeze a suspicious wallet, flag a number for telecom action, or push a public advisory.

that translate a high-risk alert into concrete steps: block a domain, freeze a suspicious wallet, flag a number for telecom action, or push a public advisory. Human-in-the-loop gates for actions that carry legal or customer impact.

for actions that carry legal or customer impact. MITRE ATT&CK-mapped rules so analysts can see coverage and gaps at a glance.

4) Citizen-facing safety features

Launch one public feature early. Vyuha highlights real-time warnings for malicious content. A basic path is an SMS/WhatsApp checker that replies with a risk score and a short explanation. Adoption grows when officials amplify it through the cybercrime portal and call center.

5) Evidence, case files, and court readiness

Chain-of-custody mistakes waste cases. A lab-built evidence manifest should:

Record who collected what, when, and how .

. Keep hashes and timestamps for each artifact.

and timestamps for each artifact. Generate court-ready reports that align with local procedural rules.

Investigators do better with one timeline that merges alerts, actions, and artifacts. Vyuha’s emphasis on a “digital evidence chain” is a good starting point.

6) Procurement that doesn’t stall delivery

Cyber tooling changes monthly; procurement cycles often don’t. Vyuha’s public notes stress working with startups inside the lab and moving promising prototypes to production quickly, under agency supervision. Keep a rolling innovation sandbox with security and privacy guardrails, then promote the winners to the main stack.

Use cases worth funding now

Phishing and smishing risk scoring: Model message features, domain age, hosting ASN, and complaint history.

Model message features, domain age, hosting ASN, and complaint history. UPI mule detection: Graph analytics over beneficiary accounts, device IDs, and route patterns; trigger auto-hold workflows with partner banks.

Graph analytics over beneficiary accounts, device IDs, and route patterns; trigger auto-hold workflows with partner banks. Voice clone fraud: Compare call audio to a small set of synthetic-voice fingerprints; score for likely spoofing and alert victims faster.

Compare call audio to a small set of synthetic-voice fingerprints; score for likely spoofing and alert victims faster. Deepfake image/video checks: Lightweight frame-level artifacts and camera-pipeline checks; useful in sextortion and impersonation cases.

Lightweight frame-level artifacts and camera-pipeline checks; useful in sextortion and impersonation cases. Cloud intrusion triage: Combine identity events and network anomalies to rank risky sessions for state IT and partner enterprises.

Combine identity events and network anomalies to rank risky sessions for state IT and partner enterprises. Botnet and scam-infrastructure mapping: Cluster domains, IPs, and social handles; bake in takedown automation.

All of these can be built with privacy-first defaults (pseudonymization, strict retention, opt-outs where applicable) to stay onside with the DPDP Act and agency policy.

Obstacles to expect — and practical responses

Data access and privacy. Access to telecom, banking, and platform data is sensitive. Put formal data-sharing agreements in place, record the legal basis for each field, and audit flows regularly. Draft DPDP Rules signal conditions on cross-border transfers, so assume data-local processing unless an explicit exemption applies.

Six-hour incident reporting. CERT-In’s Directions mean the clock starts quickly. Build automatic report scaffolding that fills incident forms from case data, then lets an officer confirm and submit.

Court-grade evidence. Defense counsel will challenge chain-of-custody and model reliability. Document versioning, maintain reproducible pipelines, and keep raw evidence immutable.

Talent. Threat research and MLOps are scarce skills. Copy Vyuha’s proximity to a university: fund joint labs, capstone projects, and internships that feed into the bureau.

Fragmented tooling. Labs can drown in dashboards. Decide early which platform is the system of record for cases, then integrate everything else into it.

A 90-day starter plan for a similar lab

Weeks 0–2: Set the guardrails.

Sign an MoU with a local institute; appoint a joint steering group. Finalize a short policy on data categories, retention, and access aligned to the DPDP Act and CERT-In rules.

Weeks 3–6: Wire the data.

Stand up a secure data lake with row-level access controls. Bring in two feeds: cybercrime complaints (I4C-compatible fields) and URL/domain telemetry. Build the first dashboards for case intake.

Weeks 7–10: Ship two tools.

Release a public message-risk checker and an evidence-manifest generator for investigators. Start logging human feedback on each alert to improve models.

Weeks 11–13: Prove value.

Run a limited pilot with one police unit and one bank. Track mean time to alert, mean time to response, and false-positive rate. Publish results to secure buy-in for scale-up.

What success looks like

Faster alerts: high-risk messages scored and flagged in minutes, not hours.

high-risk messages scored and flagged in minutes, not hours. Cleaner cases: fewer broken evidence chains; higher acceptance in court.

fewer broken evidence chains; higher acceptance in court. Better coordination: fewer duplicate records between state and national systems.

fewer duplicate records between state and national systems. Lower loss per case: earlier holds on mule accounts and faster takedowns of scam infrastructure.

earlier holds on mule accounts and faster takedowns of scam infrastructure. Talent pipeline: a steady flow of interns and fellows moving into security roles.

How Vyuha reframes “AI for cyber” in India

Public talk on AI and cyber often centers on splashy tools. Vyuha shifts the emphasis to delivery: pick concrete problems, ship small tools that help investigators today, and keep policy and privacy in the loop. Launch materials stress proactive policing, real-time citizen alerts, and digital evidence pipelines — a balanced mix that any state can reproduce with local partners.

Where this goes next

Federated learning across states to share model improvements without sharing raw personal data.

across states to share model improvements without sharing raw personal data. Joint takedown playbooks with telecoms and hosting providers.

with telecoms and hosting providers. Attack-specific squads that rotate through the lab (deepfake scams one quarter; UPI fraud the next).

that rotate through the lab (deepfake scams one quarter; UPI fraud the next). Open benchmarks for Indian-context cyber datasets so labs can compare models fairly.

Key takeaways

Build with partners, not vendors alone. A law-enforcement + university lab speeds tool design and field testing.

A law-enforcement + university lab speeds tool design and field testing. Ship early-warning and evidence tools first. These reduce loss quickly and improve case quality.

These reduce loss quickly and improve case quality. Align with national rails. Using I4C-compatible fields and the cybercrime portal avoids fragmentation.

Using I4C-compatible fields and the cybercrime portal avoids fragmentation. Bake in compliance. Automate CERT-In reporting and respect DPDP obligations from the first sprint.

Automate CERT-In reporting and respect DPDP obligations from the first sprint. Measure outcomes, not hype. Track time to alert, evidence errors, and loss averted — then publish the results.

Telangana’s Vyuha shows that an AI-driven cyber lab can be practical, measurable, and lawful. States, city police units, and large enterprises can apply the same pattern: co-build with a local institute, wire data responsibly, release small but useful tools, and let the results guide what to scale next.