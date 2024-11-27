In Pokemon GO, players use augmented reality and location tracking to catch Pokemon in real-world settings with their mobile devices. Many prefer to catch Pokemon from home by using spoofing tools like MocPOGO.

However, some devices struggle to detect location properly when spoofing. This article shows you how to spoof Pokemon GO location while avoiding location errors on iPhone.

Why Do Players Spoof Locations in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is a virtual reality game that lets players interact with the real world. However, traveling to different places can be challenging for most players. Hence they prefer to spoof their location.

Here are the benefits of spoofing your location in Pokemon GO:

1. Access Regional-Exclusive Pokemon

Spoofing allows players to catch Pokemon that are only available in certain regions. Some Pokemon are region-specific, making them inaccessible to players elsewhere. For example, Tauros appears only in North America.

2. Participate in Region-Specific Events

Special events offer rare Pokemon but may occur only in specific cities worldwide. Pokemon GO Fest includes bonuses and Pokemon not available in other regions. When you download Pokemon GO Spoofer, you can virtually access these locations and join the events.

3. Engage in Raids and Gym Battles

Raids and gym battles provide opportunities to catch legendary Pokemon. These activities often require multiple players, which can be difficult in rural areas with few players. Spoofing helps players join groups in populated cities for raids and gym battles.

4. Address Safety and Mobility Concerns

Not everyone can travel easily, especially those with disabilities. Spoofing lets these players enjoy Pokemon GO without leaving home. It also offers a safer option during bad weather conditions.

Commonly Occurring Pokemon Go Errors

Pokemon Go players often encounter GPS-related issues that disrupt gameplay. Here are the most common errors and their solutions:

Pokemon Go Failed to Detect Location 12: This error indicates that the game cannot determine your location. To fix it, ensure that location services are enabled on your device and that Pokemon Go has permission to access your location.

Pokemon Go GPS Signal Not Found 11: This message appears when the game loses GPS signal. Try moving to an open area with a clear view of the sky, restart your device, or toggle the GPS off and on to re-establish the connection.

Pokemon Go GPS Error: This general GPS error can result from various issues. Check your device's GPS settings, update the app to the latest version, and make sure no other apps are interfering with the GPS functionality.

Pokemon Go GPS Not Working: When the GPS stops working entirely, it may help to clear the app cache, reinstall Pokemon Go, or reset your device's network settings to restore proper GPS functionality.

Addressing these common GPS errors can enhance your Pokemon Go experience by ensuring smoother and more reliable gameplay.

How to Spoof Pokemon GO Location While Avoiding Errors

Using MocPOGO with iWhereGo POGO Genius makes spoofing your Pokemon GO location on iPhone easy and error-free. Follow these steps for successful spoofing:

Step 1: Download iWhereGo POGO Genius

Visit the official iWhereGo website. Download the POGO Genius tool for Windows or macOS. Install the software on your computer.

Step 2: Remove and Select Pokémon Go

On your iPhone, delete the existing Pokémon Go app. Open iWhereGo POGO Genius on your computer. Select the Pokémon Go option on the home screen.

Step 3: Sign In and Verify Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Connect your iPhone to the computer using a USB cable. Log in with your Apple ID credentials in POGO Genius. Enter the 2FA code sent to your iPhone to verify your account.

Step 4: Download the Modified Pokémon Go App

POGO Genius will download a modified version of Pokémon Go.

Wait for the download and installation to complete without disconnecting your iPhone.

Step 5: Install and Activate MocPOGO

After installation, a notification will appear on your computer.

Open MocPOGO, an approved GPS changer, to spoof your location.

Step 6: Download MocPOGO for iOS

Go to the official MocPOGO website on your iPhone. Download and install the MocPOGO app. Follow the prompts to register the software.

Step 7: Set a Fake Location

Open the MocPOGO app on your iPhone. Use the search bar to find your desired location. Tap “Teleport” to change your in-game location instantly.

Step 8: Configure VPN Settings

When using MocPOGO for the first time, configure the VPN as prompted.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the VPN setup.

Step 9: Spoof Your GPS Location

In MocPOGO, set your fake location. You will see a “Change location successfully” alert. Open the modified Pokémon Go app and play from your new location.

Note: To simulate movement, add a new location and set it as your destination. Instead of tapping “Teleport,” choose “Walk.” Select a walking speed and follow the recommended route. Open the modified Pokémon Go app to continue playing while spoofing your location.

By following these steps, you can avoid common location errors and enjoy Pokémon Go without interruptions.

Why MocPOGO Is the Best Choice for Location Spoofing

MocPOGO offers several features that make it the top choice for spoofing your Pokémon GO location:

Movement Simulation: MocPOGO provides two-spot and multi-spot options, allowing users to create natural movements between locations.

Location Teleportation: Players can change their GPS location worldwide to join region-specific events.

GPS Joystick Control: This feature allows 360-degree movement, enabling precise and natural navigation on the map.

Multi-Device Support: MocPOGO supports spoofing on up to 15 devices simultaneously, ideal for gamers with multiple Pokémon GO accounts.

MocPOGO supports spoofing on up to 15 devices simultaneously, ideal for gamers with multiple Pokémon GO accounts. Cooldown Timer: The cooldown timer helps prevent account bans by alerting users when it is safe to move again after teleporting.

Other Tips to Spoof Location in Pokemon GO

Here are additional methods to safely spoof your location in Pokémon GO:

1. Two-Spot Mode

Select a new location and set your walking speed using the progress bar. Click the “GO” button to teleport to the selected location.

2. Multi-Spot Mode

Choose the multi-spot route button and select your desired locations on the map. Adjust the loop time and speed, then click “GO” to start moving.

3. GPS Joystick Mode

Click the “GPS Joystick” button at the bottom left of the screen. Control your avatar’s direction using the keyboard without moving physically.

Using these modes with MocPOGO ensures a smooth and enjoyable Pokémon GO experience while minimizing the risk of detection.

Conclusion

Using MocPOGO and iWhereGo POGO Genius lets you spoof your Pokemon GO location on iPhone without errors. These apps help you bypass location issues in under three minutes. They allow you to control your in-game location and movement, enabling you to catch Pokémon and explore areas from home.

Download iWhereGo POGO Genius to get a modified game version that avoids errors. Then, download MocPOGO for iOS to spoof your location with lower detection chances. Use both apps today for seamless and enjoyable gameplay.

FAQs

Is location spoofing considered safe? Location spoofing can be risky with apps like Pokemon GO that do not allow it. It may require rooting or jailbreaking, which can make your device vulnerable. Additionally, spoofing can violate app policies and lead to account suspension. However, MocPOGO does not require jailbreaking and maintains your device’s security and functionality. Will my Pokemon account be banned while spoofing? Spoofing your location can result in a ban. Niantic monitors for spoofing and may issue warnings, suspensions, or permanent bans for accounts using location manipulation. MocPOGO reduces detection risk by simulating natural movement, making it harder for Niantic to identify spoofing. Can I use MocPOGO on Android? Yes, MocPOGO works on both iOS and Android devices. For iOS, you need to enable developer mode. On Android, you must allow USB Debugging to use MocPOGO effectively.

