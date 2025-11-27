Executive threat intelligence is the practical work of spotting threats aimed at leaders and stopping them early. The goal is simple: reduce the chance that an executive gets doxxed, stalked, or locked out of critical accounts, and make sure the company can respond fast if it happens.

This guide explains what to monitor, what to harden, and what to do when signals show up, with steps that fit real leadership schedules.

What “executive threat intelligence” means in practice

Traditional threat intelligence focuses on malware, vulnerabilities, and infrastructure. Executive threat intelligence focuses on people. It tracks risks that connect an executive’s identity, online footprint, devices, and real-world routines. The work usually sits between security, IT, legal, and comms, because the “attack surface” includes email accounts, social media, personal addresses, travel plans, public speaking, and family exposure.

This is not paranoia. Identity attacks now happen at huge scale. Microsoft reports more than 600 million identity attacks per day, and says 99% of those are password-based. That volume drives credential stuffing, phishing, and account takeover attempts against executives, assistants, and anyone with admin access.

High-risk programs often coordinate cyber controls with Professional private security for travel planning, venue checks, and on-site incident handling, especially when online threats show signs of moving offline.

Why executives are targeted

Attackers go after leaders for leverage and access.

Leverage: Doxxing and stalking can pressure a person to pay, quit, or comply.

Doxxing and stalking can pressure a person to pay, quit, or comply. Access: Executives approve payments, control admin roles, and influence deals.

Executives approve payments, control admin roles, and influence deals. Visibility: Public profiles make it easier to collect data and build believable scams.

Financially motivated crime is not subtle anymore. The FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Report cites reported losses exceeding $16 billion, up 33% from the year before. Many attacks start with identity compromise, then move into payments, payroll, and vendor fraud.

The three biggest threat buckets

1) Doxxing and exposure

Doxxing usually combines public records, old breaches, and social media breadcrumbs. The harm is rarely just “privacy.” Once an address, phone number, or family detail is public, it becomes fuel for intimidation, fake emergency calls, or targeted harassment.

Some surveys estimate that around 4% of US adults report having been doxxed, which still translates to millions of people. Your executive population is not average, though. Public profiles raise the odds of targeted exposure.

2) Stalking, harassment, and coercion

This often starts with unwanted contact and escalates through impersonation, mass reporting, deepfake content, or coordinated harassment. Attackers may target assistants and family members because their defenses are often weaker than the executive’s.

3) Account takeovers and identity abuse

Account takeover remains the main gateway to bigger incidents. Verizon’s DBIR research notes compromised credentials as an initial access vector in 22% of breaches, and says 88% of basic web application attacks involved stolen credentials. That pattern matches what many security teams see with executives: attackers start with email, then move to cloud admin panels, HR portals, finance tools, and social accounts.

A practical threat model for leaders

Use a simple model: “What could an attacker do with one more piece of information or one more login?”

Risk area Common starting point What the attacker wants What “good control” looks like Doxxing Data brokers, public records, leaked databases Home address, family details, routes Data removal, address suppression, fewer public identifiers Impersonation Fake social accounts, cloned LinkedIn pages Trust, access to staff, vendor changes Account verification, monitoring, fast takedowns Account takeover Password reuse, phishing, infostealer malware Email access, MFA reset, admin console entry Phishing-resistant MFA, device checks, session controls SIM swap Weak mobile carrier security Intercept SMS codes, reset accounts Carrier PIN, move away from SMS MFA, alerting Payment fraud Compromised email, vendor spoofing Wire redirection, payroll change Dual approvals, call-back verification, protected mailboxes

This table is the backbone of an executive protection plan. It also keeps scope realistic. The goal is not to “monitor everything.” The goal is to reduce the highest-impact pathways.

Build your executive threat intelligence program in layers

Layer 1: Reduce what can be found

Start with exposure reduction. This is quiet work that prevents crises later.

Data broker clean-up: Remove or suppress addresses and phone numbers from major brokers. Repeat quarterly. Public record choices: Use business addresses where possible. Reduce personal address links to corporate filings. Social media hygiene: Remove location history, school details, and predictable routines. Lock down friends and followers lists where platforms allow it. Domain hygiene: Register common typo domains for the executive’s name and the company brand if impersonation risk is high.

A helpful mindset is “make the easy path harder.” Most doxxing relies on cheap sources and quick aggregation.

Layer 2: Monitor for high-signal indicators

Monitoring should focus on signals you can act on quickly:

New accounts using the executive’s name, photo, or title

Mentions of home address, family names, private numbers

Leaked credentials tied to executive emails or assistants

Threat language tied to events, travel dates, or interviews

Requests to “confirm identity” that target assistants and finance staff

Use a mix of internal logging, OSINT monitoring, and vendor tools when needed. Keep a clear escalation rule: what gets a ticket, what triggers a phone call, what triggers law enforcement contact.

Layer 3: Harden identity and accounts

This is where most programs win or lose. Identity is the control plane for everything else.

Prioritize phishing-resistant MFA.

App-based MFA is better than SMS, but hardware keys or passkeys are stronger for leaders and finance roles. Microsoft’s reporting on daily identity attacks is a reminder that password reliance is the weak link at scale.

Lock down the executive email account.

Treat it like a production system:

Separate admin accounts from daily email accounts

Require step-up authentication for new device logins

Enable impossible travel alerts and high-risk sign-in policies

Limit third-party OAuth app grants, and review them monthly

Protect the assistant’s identity too.

Executive assistants often schedule meetings, share documents, and handle travel. Attackers know this. Give assistants the same MFA standards and device protections as leaders.

Layer 4: Protect devices and sessions

Account security fails when devices are compromised.

Use managed devices for work email and admin access

Turn on full-disk encryption and strong screen locks

Enforce OS and browser updates and remove unused extensions

Use endpoint detection on laptops used for corporate access

Reduce “always logged in” sessions on shared devices

Many account takeovers now ride on session theft and infostealers, not just passwords. The practical fix is device trust plus stronger sign-in rules.

Clear rules for payments and high-impact actions

Executive threat intelligence often intersects with fraud prevention.

Business email compromise and vendor spoofing remain damaging because they exploit authority and urgency. The FBI continues to highlight large losses across internet crime categories. The best defense is process that does not bend under pressure.

Set these standards:

Vendor bank changes require an out-of-band call-back using a known number

Payroll changes require two approvals

Large wires require verification through a second channel

No approvals over text or informal chat tools for financial changes

This is security as workflow, not security as software.

What to do if doxxing or stalking starts

Speed matters more than perfect documentation. A short playbook keeps teams calm.

Capture evidence: screenshots, URLs, timestamps, account IDs. Contain exposure: remove posts where possible, request takedowns, alert platforms. Protect accounts: rotate passwords, reset MFA, sign out sessions, check forwarding rules in email. Protect the person: review travel schedules, tighten building access, adjust public appearances. Coordinate communications: decide what is public, what is private, and who speaks.

Avoid promising outcomes you cannot control. Focus on actions: takedown requests filed, account protections in place, law enforcement reports submitted where appropriate.

Working with platforms and third parties

You will often need fast takedowns for impersonation or targeted harassment.

Prepare in advance:

Verified executive accounts where platforms support it

A clear internal contact list for legal, PR, and security

Template takedown language with required proof points

A single place to log incidents and track status

If you use external monitoring vendors, insist on clarity: what data they collect, how alerts are scored, and how quickly they support takedown workflows.

Measuring success without chasing vanity metrics

Executive threat intelligence can spiral into constant scanning. Keep it measurable.

Useful metrics include:

Time from detection to takedown request submission

Time from suspicious sign-in to account lockout or step-up verification

Count of exposed data broker listings removed per quarter

Phishing simulation results for exec assistants and finance staff

Number of prevented high-risk actions due to verification controls

The goal is fewer “surprises,” not a higher alert count.

Conclusion

Executive threat intelligence works when it stays practical. Reduce what can be found, monitor the signals that matter, harden identity, and keep a clear playbook for doxxing, stalking, and account takeovers. The current threat environment rewards attackers who move fast and exploit authority. Strong MFA, device controls, exposure reduction, and payment verification rules remove many of their easiest paths. Microsoft and Verizon data both point to the same core lesson: identity and stolen credentials remain central to modern attacks.

Key takeaways

Executive threat intelligence focuses on people-centered risks: doxxing, stalking, impersonation, and account takeover.

Reduce exposure first by cleaning up data broker listings and limiting personal details across public profiles.

Assume identity attacks will happen at scale, then use phishing-resistant MFA and strict sign-in rules for leaders and assistants.

Treat executive email as critical infrastructure, with tight controls on sessions, forwarding rules, and third-party app access.

Add process controls for money movement, including call-back verification and dual approvals, to reduce fraud risk.

Keep a fast response playbook for doxxing and harassment, including evidence capture, takedown workflows, and account lockdown steps.

