[5 Verified Methods] How to Download OnlyFans Videos on Any Device

Want to download OnlyFans videos? Whether you want to save a personal collection or just watch your favorite video offline, it makes sense. If you’re paying for content, you should be able to access it easily without jumping through hoops.

No worries, we’ve done the deep research for you. In this article, we will show you five 100% verified OnlyFans Downloaders that really work on any device, be it PC, Mac, or mobile. These are real-world, tested solutions that bypass the platform’s protective layers. Let’s get started.

Quick Comparison Table Between 5 OnlyFans Downloaders

Before we discuss the details of each downloader, we will compare the features of all 5 tools here. Let’s briefly look at the pros and cons of each well-known downloader.

Tool Platform Batch Downloads Download Speed Video Quality Security & Privacy DRM Support FliFlik UltConv Windows / Mac Yes 10X Up to 4K High, secure Yes FliFlik UltConvFor Amdroid Android Yes 10X Up to 4K Medium, mobile app permissions Yes Aloha Browser iOS Limited 1X Up to 720p Low, unstable, browser risks No Locoloader Online Limited 1X Up to 1080p Low , high privacy risk No OnlyFans Downloader Chrome Extension ChromeExtension Limited 1X Up to 1080p Medium, high privacy risk No

1. How to Download OnlyFans Videos on PC/Mac

Well, if you’re looking for the most efficient and effective method to download OnlyFans videos directly to your computer, then FliFlik UltConv OnlyFans Downloader is the best choice. The UltConv OnlyFans Downloader is perfect for fans and creators. It allows you to download videos to your computer in HD, even 4K quality, without any browser limitations or complex installation. It works via a simple, clean desktop interface, which means the entire experience is streamlined and fast.

You can download full videos as MP4 files. Also you can take screenshots of private DMs in one click. With batch download feature you can queue multiple links at a time for bulk downloads, then you can backup an entire profile in one go. Plus, with everything being saved as MP4 files, you can view the content on any device, smartphone, tablet, or smart TV. It’s not only compatible with OnlyFans but also Fansly, ManyFans, Patreon and JustForFans.

Key Features of FliFlik UltConv OnlyFans Downloader:

Download OnlyFans videos in MP4 (1080p or 4K) quality

Save DM (message) videos instantly

Download videos from 10,000 website, including OnlyFans, Fansly, ManyFans, Patreon,etc.

Bulk download multiple videos at once

Remove DRM protection for offline playback anywhere

Download profile images without limits

Also supports JustforFans, Fansly, ManyFans, and Patreon

Steps to Download OnlyFans Videos with UltConv OnlyFans Downloader

Step 1: First, go to the FliFlik UltConv Video Downloader website to download and install the software on your computer.

Step 2: Open the program and switch to the Online tab. Copy the link to the OnlyFans website and paste it directly into the address bar on UltConv to load the page in the downloader.

Step 3: Sign in to your OnlyFans account in the UltConv browser. Once you are logged in, the tool will display all your subscribed/purchased content, ready to download in the app.

Step 4: Scroll down your feed or search for the video you want to download. Click the Download button next to the post title, and UltConv will immediately begin processing it.

Step 4: It will automatically download your video in the highest quality available (4K included) and store it as an MP4 file. Once the process is finished, the video will be safely stored directly to your device.

That’s all there is to it! With UltConv, your favorite OnlyFans videos are yours to keep forever. No expiration dates, no more annoying login limits, just convenient, consistent offline viewing whenever you desire.

2. How to Download OnlyFans Videos on Android

If you like to download OnlyFans videos directly to your mobile phone, FliFlik UltConv for Android is the app you need. Fast, light and intuitive, UltConv is made to be the easiest way to download videos for all kinds of users on their phones. Private clips, playlists, profiles and whole creator accounts can all be downloaded quickly and easily on Android.

UltConv for Android supports over 10,000 websites, lets you download videos from OnlyFans, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and much more. You can download videos in 1080p or 4K, convert to MP3 (320kbps), and batch download whole playlists and channels all at once. Once downloaded, you can transfer you videos to any of your device and watch offline anytime, anywhere.

Key Features of FliFlik UltConv for Android:

Download videos from OnlyFans, YouTube, and 10,000+ sites

Convert videos to MP4 or MP3 with lossless quality

One-tap download for playlists and channels

Batch download multiple videos at once

1080p and 4K HD video quality support

MP3 audio downloads at 320kbps

Smart Wi-Fi, background, and auto-resume options

How to Download OnlyFans Videos Using UltConv for Android

Step 1: Open the UltConv app and navigate to the built-in browser.

Step 2: Go to any supported website (OnlyFans, YouTube, Vimeo, etc.)

Step 3: Play the video you wish to download. After it is detected, the Download button will appear. Press it.

Step 4: Select the desired format (MP4 or MP3) and quality, then download.

After that, you are allowed to set an output path if you want to specify the storage place of files. Tap Convert All, and your videos will be available for you to watch anytime, anywhere, without any network connection.

3. How to Download OnlyFans Videos on iOS

Most of you may already know the first suggestion when it comes to downloading OnlyFans videos on an iPhone: the Aloha Browser. It has a download manager built in, which is more capable than Safari or Chrome on iOS, and no special configuration is needed either. But at the same time, Aloha is far from the best way to do it.

On some occasions, it can just work, but on other times, downloads will mysteriously stop at the halfway mark, or may not save the video at all. If you only need it for quick, short clips, it’s not too bad. But if you need more consistent (or higher quality) downloads, including DRM-protected videos, you’re pretty much taking a shot in the dark.

Pros of Aloha Browser

Built-in download manager

No extra app or converter needed

Works directly with OnlyFans via browser

Free and available on the App Store

Cons of Aloha Browser

High failure rate on larger or DRM-protected videos

Quality drops in some downloads

Occasional app crashes or freezes

No advanced features like batch downloads or format selection

How to Download OnlyFans Videos Using Aloha?

Step 1: Open the App Store on your iPhone and install Aloha Browser.

Step 2: Open Aloha’s built-in browser, head over to OnlyFans, and sign in to your account. Navigate to the video you’d like to download.

Step 3: Allow Aloha to detect the video, then click the Download button once it shows up.

Step 4: Wait for the download to finish. The video will be saved to your iPhone.

4. How to Download OnlyFans Videos Online?

If you’d rather skip installing any software, Locoloader is one of the better-known online tools for downloading OnlyFans videos directly from your browser. It’s simple, just paste the video URL, hit download, and wait a few seconds for the file to be processed. Locoloader handles most common video formats and resolutions, which makes it a quick, no-fuss option for casual users.

Pros of Locoloader

No installation or signup required

Works directly in your web browser

Simple, clean interface

Supports multiple video sites, including OnlyFans

Free to use

Cons of Locoloader

Doesn’t handle private or DRM-protected content

Limited video resolution options

Inconsistent download success rate

Slower processing during high traffic times

How to Download OnlyFans Videos Using Locoloader?

Step 1: Go to Locoloader’s website on your browser.

Step 2: Copy the link of the OnlyFans video you wish to download. Head to the homepage of Locoloader and paste the copied link into the search bar on the site.

Step 3: Click Download, then choose the video quality and format of your choice. Wait for the tool to complete the process, then download it to your device.

Locoloader is useful for occasional and one-off downloads when you are in a rush. However, the download quality may not be 100% consistent or as good as you may expect. If you want to download videos often, we suggest you use a dediacted desktop downloader like FliFlik UltConv OnlyFans Downloader.

5. How to Download OnlyFans Videos with Chrome Extension

You can install the OnlyFans Downloader Chrome Extension for browser-based downloads. It can save OnlyFans videos, images, and audio files in bulk, which is much more time-efficient than downloading files individually.

Pros of OnlyFans Downloader Chrome Extension

Supports batch downloading of OnlyFans videos, images, and audio

Simple, easy-to-use interface

Dark and light modes for better visibility

Saves time compared to manual downloads

Free to use for the first 10 downloads

Cons of OnlyFans Downloader Chrome Extension

Cannot download DRM-protected content

Paid plan required after first 10 downloads

Browser-dependent, so updates or site changes may break functionality

Quality may vary depending on the source video

How to Download OnlyFans Videos Using OnlyFans Downloader

Step 1: Install the OnlyFans Downloader Chrome Extension in Github

Step 2: Go to onlyfans.com, log in to your account and play the video

Step 3: Click the toolbar button to open the grabber window, which will enable the extension to pull the media resources

Step 4: Refresh the tab and wait until the media link are detected by the extension. Click on the Download button to start downloading videos.

Final Words

Seriously, figuring out how to download OnlyFans videos has gotten so much simpler, no matter what device you’re on, PC, Mac, Android, or iOS. One of the best tools out there for this purpose is FliFlik UltConv OnlyFans Downloader. With UltConv, you can select the video quality, download multiple videos at once, and even save your private messages or profile pictures in one click. The interface is easy to use, making it simple to download your favorite OnlyFans videos. Fast download speeds let you watch them offline anytime, anywhere. So, if you are looking for a reliable tool to preserve your favorite OnlyFans content, UltConv is the go-to choice.