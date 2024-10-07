Parallels is virtualization software designed for Mac computers, allowing users to run multiple operating systems alongside macOS. Similar to VMware or VirtualBox used on Windows, Parallels creates virtual machines that utilize your computer’s default network adapter.

This setup means that if you’re using a VPN, the connection is automatically shared with these virtual machines. However, there are times when you may want to disable the VPN for Parallels while continuing to use it on your Mac.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to disabling VPN in Parallels on Mac, explains how to disable VPN for specific applications within Parallels, and reviews the best VPN options for virtual machines like Parallels on Mac.

Step-by-step Guide to Disabling VPN in Parallels on Mac

To disable VPN while using Parallels on a Mac, follow these steps:

Turn Off Your Windows VM: Ensure your Windows virtual machine (VM) is turned off before making any changes to the network settings. Launch Parallels Desktop: Open the Parallels Desktop application on your Mac. Access Preferences: From the top menu bar, click on Parallels Desktop and select Preferences. Go to Network Settings: In the Preferences window, click on the Network tab. This is where you can adjust how your VM connects to the internet. Change Network Mode: If your VM is set to Shared Network, switch to Bridged Network. This allows your VM to connect directly to your local network, bypassing the VPN. Select the Adapter: Under Bridged Network, choose the appropriate adapter (WiFi or Ethernet) based on your Mac’s internet connection. Save Changes: After selecting the correct network mode and adapter, close the Preferences window to save your changes. Power On Your VM: Turn on your Windows VM again. It should now access the internet without routing through the VPN.

Pro Tip: If you plan on using a VPN in your VM later on, consider installing a separate VPN client on your virtual machine.

How to Disable VPN for Specific Apps in Parallels

Another method is to use the Split Tunneling feature. Some VPNs provide Split Tunneling, which allows you to apply the VPN connection only to certain applications or software. This is useful if you want to use a VPN for activities like web browsing and streaming but disable it for apps such as Steam.

Some VPNs provide Split Tunneling, which allows you to apply the VPN connection only to certain applications or software. Split Tunneling is typically available in premium VPNs, and its setup may vary depending on the application you are using.

By using Split Tunneling, you can maintain a secure VPN connection for essential tasks while allowing other applications to operate without the VPN. This flexibility helps you manage your network connections effectively, enhancing both security and performance on your Mac when using Parallels.

What is the Best VPN for Virtual Machines like Parallels on Mac

Symlex VPN is the best VPN for Mac and other devices. It provides top-notch security, privacy, and high-speed connections for everyday activities. Symlex VPN is designed to bypass strict censorship and geo-restrictions, making it ideal for accessing content from around the world.

A key feature of Symlex VPN is its advanced security, which uses AES-256-bit encryption to protect your data. It operates high-speed 10 Gbps servers globally, ensuring fast and reliable connections. Symlex VPN maintains a strict no-logs policy, keeping your online activities private. Additionally, it includes a dark web monitoring tool with an in-app browser for extra security.

Symlex VPN offers dedicated servers and ad-blocking by default, enhancing your browsing experience. You can connect up to five devices simultaneously, allowing you to protect multiple gadgets at once. The service also provides 24/7 live email and human support to assist you whenever needed.

Furthermore, Symlex VPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 3-day free trial, letting you test its features without any risk. It supports various operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS, making it a versatile VPN solution for all your devices.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions when it comes to using or disabling VPN when using Parallels on Mac:

Is it safe to use a VPN on a Mac? Yes, using a VPN on your Mac and other devices is safe. Installing a VPN application on your virtual machine ensures secure and private internet access. This protects your data while using different operating systems through Parallels, maintaining your online security. Should you use free VPNs on a Mac? Free VPNs often sell your data to advertisers to cover server costs. It is better to avoid them and choose a trusted VPN for maximum security and privacy. A trusted VPN safeguards your information without compromising your privacy for profit. Can I use a different VPN provider in Parallels? Yes, you can use any VPN provider in Parallels, VMware, VirtualBox, and other virtualization software. This allows you to maintain a secure and private internet experience across all your virtual machines and applications.

Closing Thoughts

We hope this guide has answered your questions on how to disable a VPN while using Parallels on a Mac. Apple devices are known for their strong focus on security and privacy.

To ensure a better and more secure internet experience, it is recommended to use a trusted VPN instead of free VPNs. Premium VPNs offer enhanced security features and effectively protect your data, providing peace of mind while you use your Mac and virtual machines.

