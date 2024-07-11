How Long Does It Take To Be CompTIA A+ Certified?

If you’re dreading the thought of spending years in the classroom, you’re not alone. Thankfully, this isn’t a requirement when you’re ready to start preparing for CompTIA A+ certification. The CompTIA A+ certification course timeline is flexible and whichever route you choose probably isn’t going to take years.

You can spend a few days, weeks, or months taking CompTIA A+ courses. You can even decide to skip the courses and study for their exam without guidance—the choice is up to you. However, if you want a more precise timeline, here’s what you should know about the CompTIA A+ course timeframe.

Timeline for CompTIA A+ Courses

If you’re trying to plan a CompTIA A+ course schedule off someone else’s experience, you may run into some trouble.

How long the course takes depends on a few things, like your existing knowledge, learning gaps, and when you’re required to show proof of certification. The timeline can also be affected by how long it takes you to be ready to sit for the exam.

Even the timelines for the CompTIA A+ courses can vary. Some courses cover all of the material in a week, while others can last for a few months. Why do courses have different timelines? The simple answer is to meet test takers’ various needs.

Some individuals are working full-time and can’t devote hours each day to coursework. Others may be in a rush to receive their certification. Maybe it’s a job requirement or necessary to secure a promotion. Some IT pros may only need a quick refresher course before they feel confident enough to take the exam.

While we can’t give you a precise course timeline, we can offer some advice. Don’t try to rush through the course. Make sure you invest enough time into the CompTIA A+ course so you’re ready to pass the exam.

CompTIA A+ Exam Timeline

You can play around with the timeline for the CompTIA A+ course but it’s different with the exam. The exam consists of two sections, each with no more than 90 questions. So, you may need to answer a total of 180 questions. You have 90 minutes to take each part of the exam. Some people breeze through the test with plenty of time to spare, and others take the entire 90 minutes to complete a section.

The CompTIA A+ exam has also been revised. This is something that happens every three years. The revised sections are 1101 and 1102. The previous exam was divided into sections 1001 and 1002. The basics of the updated exam version haven’t changed. The primary difference with the updated CompTIA A+ exam is it reflects advancements and changes in the IT industry.

Domains Covered in the CompTIA A+ Exam

The exam has two sections and you have 90 minutes for each one. The first section (1101) covers five domains:

Mobile devices – 15%

Networking – 20%

Hardware – 25%

Virtualization and Cloud Computing -11%

Hardware and Network Troubleshooting – 29%

The second section (1102) goes over three domains:

Operating Systems – 31%

Security – 25%

Software Troubleshooting/Operation Procedures – 22%

The questions in both sections are a mix of performance-based, multiple-choice, and drag-and-drop questions. A good tip is if you are stuck on one question, skip over it and move on through the section.

You should be able to return to the difficult questions before your 90 minutes are up. To receive your CompTIA A+ certificate, you need to score at least 85% on the exam.

Steps For Taking the CompTIA A+ Exam

Are you ready to take the CompTIA A+ exam? If so, there are a few steps to follow. You can’t just show up at a testing site. The exams are scheduled and you must sign up. Thankfully, the steps you need to take are pretty basic.

1. Purchase an Exam Voucher or Training Package

You need an exam voucher and you can purchase one at the online CompTIA store. The voucher is simply a code that gives you access to the CompTIA A+ exam sign-up sheet.

Something to remember is that you need to purchase two vouchers. Remember, there are two sections of the CompTIA A+ exam. You need a voucher for section 1101 and a separate voucher for part 1102. Don’t worry, the cost of two vouchers isn’t too steep and the prices are listed on the marketplace.

Another option is to purchase a training bundle, which is a good idea to consider if you want to refresh your knowledge before taking the CompTIA A+ exam. Along with study materials, the bundle also comes with two vouchers, so this way, you have everything you need for the exam in one convenient bundle.

2. Schedule Your CompTIA A+ Exam

CompTIA has partnered with Pearson VUE testing centers, so this means that you shouldn’t have a problem finding a testing center near your location. Yes, you must take the CompTIA A+ exam in person. There aren’t any exceptions. If you’re in the military, you may be able to schedule the exam at a base training center.

You will need to schedule two exam appointments, one for each section of the test. You should be able to schedule the two exams relatively close to each other, sometimes one right after the other. You can also choose to take one exam on a certain day and wait a week or so to schedule the second test.

Tips on Getting Ready for the CompTIA A+ Exam

Before you schedule the exam, you may want to take a few practice tests. If you purchased the CompTIA+ study guide, take some time to review the material. The study packet also comes with practice tests at the end. Take the practice test a few times until you consistently score a passing grade. You need to score 85% or higher to pass the CompTIA A+ exam.

You may also want to join a study group, either online or in person. This can make it easier to review and retain the information. When you feel confident in your knowledge, purchase your vouchers and take the CompTIA A+ exam.

