Building Turnkey iGaming Software: Soft2Bet Founder Uri Poliavich’s Approach

Soft2Bet founder and CEO Uri Poliavich treats turnkey iGaming software as a long game: combine a strong multi-brand platform, real gamification, and strict compliance so operators can launch and run casino and sportsbook sites with less technical and regulatory friction.

This article looks at how his background, product choices, and leadership style shape Soft2Bet’s platform strategy and what iGaming operators and software teams can learn from it.

Who is Uri Poliavich and why does his approach matter?

Uri Poliavich was born in Ukraine in 1981 and moved to Israel as a teenager, where he completed school, served in the army, and later earned a law degree. He started his career in commercial and real-estate law, then moved into business development and operations roles that included work with major iGaming suppliers such as Microgaming, BetConstruct, and Playtech.

Uri Poliavich – Founder and CEO of Soft2Bet

Those early years gave him three things that later show up in Soft2Bet’s platform strategy: comfort with regulation and contracts, hands-on experience in running operations with hundreds of staff, and exposure to the supplier side of online gambling. In 2016 he founded Soft2Bet, which has since grown into a global iGaming software provider with licenses across multiple European markets and Ontario in Canada.

Today, he is seen as both a founder and a product-driven CEO who spends time on platform design, gamification concepts and long-term expansion, rather than on media appearances alone. His influence is reflected in industry recognition, including a 6th-place ranking in the “Top 100 Most Influential People in iGaming” list and awards such as Leader of the Year at the SBC Awards and Executive of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards EMEA.

Three phases that shaped his software thinking

Legal and compliance training

Work in law firms and contract work taught him to treat regulation and risk as design inputs rather than afterthoughts. Operations and people management

Running a multinational group as operations manager, with about 100 staff across sectors, gave him insight into process, staffing, and real-time decision-making. Supplier-side iGaming roles

Time with Playtech and other suppliers exposed him to platform rollouts, content integration, and the gaps operators face when software and operations are not aligned.

These phases explain why Soft2Bet is built as a software company that thinks about regulation, product, and operations at the same time, instead of treating them as separate tracks.

What “turnkey iGaming software” means in Poliavich’s playbook

Turnkey iGaming software promises operators a ready-to-run stack that covers player account management, wallet, game aggregation, payments, risk, customer service tools, and reporting. Soft2Bet positions itself as a turnkey provider with a strong gamification layer and a multi-brand engine that can serve both casino and sportsbook.

From Poliavich’s point of view, a turnkey platform is useful only if it handles real operator pain rather than just ticking feature checklists. Interviews and company material point to a focus on launch speed, local compliance, and engagement that does not depend on bonuses alone.

Here is a simplified view of how that approach lines up with common operator needs.

Operator problem or goal What a turnkey stack must do How Poliavich steers Soft2Bet in that area Launch a new brand in a regulated market Provide licensed, pre-certified platform and integrations Build and maintain licenses in many jurisdictions and adapt flows to each regulator. Run several brands with shared tech Support multi-brand setup with central tools Use a single core platform that can host multiple localized front ends. Move beyond bonus-led acquisition Offer deeper engagement tools than free spins or welcome offers Invest in MEGA, a gamification engine that adds quests, levels, and missions. Reduce tech and data overhead Rely on scalable infrastructure and central analytics Place platform and analytics on cloud infrastructure with shared services. Meet growing compliance and safer-gambling duties Bake KYC, AML, and safer play tools into the platform Run a security-certified stack and stress company-wide compliance culture.

MEGA and the focus on gamified engagement

Soft2Bet’s MEGA platform, short for Motivational Engineering Gaming Application, sits at the center of Poliavich’s product thinking. It is presented as a gamification engine that layers missions, levels, collections, and other mini-experiences on top of the usual casino and sportsbook verticals.

Rather than building brand-specific gamification from scratch each time, MEGA acts as a shared system that can support many front-end skins and themes. For example, some brands use sports-themed challenges, while others focus on building virtual cities or progressing through storylines. Underneath, the same engine tracks progress, triggers rewards, and connects player actions to data models that measure engagement and value.

Poliavich often frames MEGA as a way to bring ideas from casual gaming into real-money iGaming, especially for mobile players who expect progress bars, quests, and unlockable content. His comments in growth reports and interviews stress measured impact on retention and revenue rather than flashy mechanics on their own.

For software teams, the interesting part is the separation of concerns. MEGA is not simply a marketing promotion tool. It is a product layer with its own logic, events, and APIs that can sit above games from many studios. That pattern helps operators avoid rebuilding engagement tools every time they sign new content deals.

Building for regulated markets, not gray zones

Soft2Bet holds licenses in a growing list of regulated markets, including Malta, Sweden, Denmark, Romania, Greece, Italy, Ireland, and Ontario. The company also holds ISO 27001 certification for information security.

Soft2bet’s global licensing coverage

Poliavich’s legal and compliance background shows up in the way the group communicates about regulation. Soft2Bet highlights its adoption of AML and KYC frameworks, risk assessments, and safer-gambling measures such as limits and monitoring, which are integrated at platform level rather than bolted on.

At the same time, Soft2Bet and related entities have been mentioned in investigative articles that allege links with blacklisted sites and raise questions about licensing structures. Soft2Bet has firmly rejected these claims as unfounded and stresses that its licensed operations comply with all applicable rules in the markets where it is approved to work. For operators, this mix of public allegations and clear denials is a reminder to run their own due diligence on any supplier, even one with a strong track record and multiple industry awards.

For product and compliance teams, the lesson is straightforward: treat licensing, data controls, and safer-gambling tooling as core parts of the software design. A turnkey solution that cuts corners here exposes operators to risk, no matter how strong the front-end experience looks.

Platform structure, data, and cloud

Soft2Bet’s public material describes a multi-brand platform with central player account management, content hub, and a gamification layer that can be reused across brands. The company has also documented its move to AWS for analytics and some platform services, pointing to better elasticity and lower compute costs.

Poliavich tends to frame infrastructure choices in terms of business outcomes. Faster brand launches, more granular A/B tests, and support for thousands of games and 200+ payment methods become selling points for operators. The platform also needs to handle local preferences: payment types, sports coverage, front-end language, and device habits.

Data sits at the center of this setup. MEGA and the main platform both produce rich event streams that allow Soft2Bet and its partners to analyze behavior at brand, segment, and market level. That data then routes back into new missions, UX tweaks, and risk models.

For an external observer, the interesting element is how Poliavich treats infrastructure investments as part of the product story rather than back-office plumbing. Cloud, analytics, and gamification support the same goal: repeatable, localized brands that operators can bring online without rebuilding the base stack.

Soft2Bet Invest and the ecosystem view

In 2024 Poliavich launched Soft2Bet Invest, a 50 million euro fund for gaming and casual entertainment companies, with ticket sizes between 500,000 and 1 million euros per project. The fund looks at areas such as casual gaming, AI, UX analytics, and high-margin gaming software.

Soft2Bet Invest shows how he sees turnkey software as part of a wider ecosystem rather than a closed platform. If more studios and tooling companies experiment with new formats, Soft2Bet gains a pipeline of potential partners and features that can sit on top of MEGA or plug into its analytics.

It also fits with his public comments on innovation: he frequently talks about searching for “bright ideas” and people with strong energy, and about treating charity and business as connected rather than separate.

For operators and software buyers, a founder who invests in external projects signals a willingness to keep the platform open to new content and tools, although it also introduces a layer of strategic priorities that may influence future roadmap choices.

Leadership, culture, and office-first strategy

Soft2Bet’s growth story is tied closely to its internal culture. The group employs more than 1,000 people from over 30 countries, with major hubs in Cyprus and Malta.

Uri Poliavich at inauguration ceremony of new office in Malta

Poliavich pushes an office-first model, arguing that in-person collaboration helps with rapid product iterations and cross-team problem solving. Interviews highlight a preference for staff who can handle rapid change, pressure, and multi-market work, echoing his own early experience in operations and the army.

His philanthropic work through the Yael Foundation, which supports Jewish education in more than 30 countries, also affects how he talks about Soft2Bet. He often links business success with a sense of responsibility, arguing that charitable projects push him to grow the company and fund more programs.

This mix of commercial and philanthropic focus feeds back into the software story. A platform that serves many regulated markets and brands creates the stable cash flows needed for sustained giving, while the visibility from awards and licenses helps when building trust with schools, communities, and regulators.

What iGaming operators and software teams can learn

Poliavich’s approach to turnkey iGaming software offers several practical lessons for operators, CTOs, and product leaders evaluating platforms or planning their own builds.

Treat gamification as a product layer, not a campaign trick

MEGA shows the value of having a dedicated system for quests, progress, and rewards that sits alongside game aggregation and sportsbook, instead of relying on one-off promotions.

MEGA shows the value of having a dedicated system for quests, progress, and rewards that sits alongside game aggregation and sportsbook, instead of relying on one-off promotions. Bake regulation and safer play into the platform

Licenses, ISO 27001 certification, and region-specific requirements are handled in the core platform, which reduces the need for local bolt-ons and helps operators prove compliance during audits.

Licenses, ISO 27001 certification, and region-specific requirements are handled in the core platform, which reduces the need for local bolt-ons and helps operators prove compliance during audits. Design for multi-brand, multi-market use from day one

A single engine serving many localized brands makes it easier to extend to new countries and segments. Branding becomes a front-end and marketing challenge, not a full rebuild.

A single engine serving many localized brands makes it easier to extend to new countries and segments. Branding becomes a front-end and marketing challenge, not a full rebuild. Use data to close the loop between UX, risk, and revenue

Event-level analytics across MEGA and the main platform allow Soft2Bet and its partners to test changes and see impact on engagement, retention, and margin rather than guessing.

Event-level analytics across MEGA and the main platform allow Soft2Bet and its partners to test changes and see impact on engagement, retention, and margin rather than guessing. Keep an eye on reputation as well as awards

Investigations into unlicensed sites show that even successful suppliers can face tough questions. Operators should view awards, licenses, and risk reports together when making vendor decisions.

For teams outside iGaming, the same principles apply to any large transactional platform: treat compliance as product, keep engagement systems modular, and let data, not just design, guide feature work.

Key takeaways

Uri Poliavich brings legal, operational, and supplier-side experience into his role as founder and CEO of Soft2Bet, which shapes how the company builds turnkey iGaming software.

Soft2Bet’s MEGA gamification engine acts as a reusable engagement layer that supports multiple brands and markets on top of a shared platform.

The group focuses on regulated markets, holds many licenses, and integrates KYC, AML, and safer-gambling controls at platform level, although watchdog reports show why due diligence still matters.

Cloud infrastructure and data analytics form part of the product story, enabling faster launches, A/B testing, and localized UX, rather than sitting in a separate technical silo.

Soft2Bet Invest and the Yael Foundation highlight how Poliavich links platform growth, ecosystem investment, and philanthropy, which in turn shapes Soft2Bet’s long-term direction as a software provider.

This combination of strategy, culture, and product detail explains why Uri Poliavich’s name now appears in profiles of iGaming leaders and why his approach to turnkey software is studied by operators and founders who want to scale in regulated online gambling.