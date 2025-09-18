High-quality visuals are now essential for social media, personal branding, and digital storytelling. Whether it is improving YouTube thumbnails, retouching portraits, or restoring old images, photo editing tools play a key role. Traditional editing requires skill and time, but AI photo editors make the process faster by automating tasks such as face retouching, background removal, resolution upscaling, and applying filters.

This guide lists 12 of the best AI photo editors—free and paid, desktop and online—that meet professional standards and make editing more accessible.

What Defines a Good AI Photo Editor?

A strong AI photo editor should do more than adjust brightness or apply filters. When choosing the right option, consider the following points:

Define Your Purpose

Think about what you need the tool for. Professional photographers often prefer deep control over RAW files and multi-layer editing, while content creators may prioritize quick presets, filters, and one-click enhancements.

AI-Powered Features

Look for automation that saves time without reducing quality. Useful features include:

Auto-enhancement for quick improvements

Background removal

Denoising for low-light shots

Face retouching

Image upscaling

Cost Options

Free versions cover the basics, but paid plans usually add batch editing, advanced AI functions, and cloud storage. Choose a plan that fits your workflow and budget.

Ease of Use

A clean interface helps both beginners and experienced users. Even advanced tools should offer guided features or AI automation so that editing feels intuitive.

Cross-Platform Access

Flexibility is useful if you work across devices. A tool available on desktop and online ensures you can edit anywhere without losing progress.

6 Best Photo Editors for Windows and Mac

Whether you’re a professional photographer, content creator, or a casual user, let’s explore the details of the software below with the pros & cons:

1. HitPaw FotorPea

HitPaw FotorPea offers a powerful AI photo editor designed to streamline the editing process while delivering professional-grade results.

Unlike complex editing software, this remarkable program is easy to use and enhances your photos with just a few clicks, thanks to its cutting-edge technology. It offers various tools for deblurring, colour correction, scratch repair, reconstruction, retouching, and more. You can also crop, rotate, flip, make adjustments, and apply filters. Thus, its spectacular photo editing techniques help make the quality of images look breathtaking.

Main Features:

Offer a variety of AI enhancement and upscaling tools

Help you change the photo’s aspect ratio for social sites

Let you apply and check different filters on your photos

Allow you to compare the before and after image editing

Support editing multiple photos in a batch to save time

How to Edit Photos using HitPaw FotorPea:

Step 1. Access AI Editor

After downloading and completing the installation of this software, launch it, and click “AI Photo Editor” from the menu under “Enhance Photos Now.”

Step 2. Upload Photo

Now, tap the “+” icon or drag and drop the photo you want to edit or enhance. You may also choose the sample for practice.

Step 3. Select the AI Tool

Next, choose “Face Unblur,” “Colouring Old Photos,” “Colour Calibration,” “Low Light Model,” or any other desired AI tool. You can also crop, adjust, or apply filters.

Step 4. Export Output

Then, press the compare icon to preview the before-and-after results. When satisfied, select the output settings and then hit “Export.” That’s it!

2. Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop is a popular photo editor among professionals due to its advanced controls. Besides layers, masks, and smart objects, it offers AI tools for retouching, removing unwanted objects, drawing smooth lines, etc. Its neural filters help with skin smoothing, colour correction, and facial expressions adjustment.

Pros:

Unique Content Aware Fill tool

Automated customization options

Integration with Adobe Creative Cloud

Cons:

High subscription pricing

Steep learning curve for beginners

3. Luminar Neo

Luminar Neo is an excellent app for photographers who want powerful edits without complexity. With over 20 editing features, it helps replace skies, enhance portraits, improve landscapes, and perform one-click skin retouching. Other unique features include non-destructive editing, RAW file compatibility, and batch processing.

Pros:

High quality results

Layers and masking support

Control over exposure & lightning

Cons:

Slow on older systems

Quite expensive

4. Capture One

Capture One is a professional-grade AI photo editor known for its exceptional RAW file processing, tethered shooting capabilities, and high-quality output. It offers precise color grading, layer-based editing, and advanced masking tools, along with an abundance of automatic batch adjustments and editing tools.

Pros:

Fast photo import speed

Support collaboration

Available for iPhone and iPad

Cons:

Interface can get complex

Not suitable for casual users

5. Vance AI

Vance AI is an all-in-one photo enhancement platform that uses advanced AI to upscale, denoise, sharpen, restore, and remove background from images. It is ideal for enhancing low-quality photos without manual adjustments. With its batch processing options, it delivers faster, high-quality results.

Pros:

One-click enhancement

Enlarge images up to 40X

Available on Windows and online

Cons:

Limited free version

Lack of professional editing tools

6. Topaz Photo AI

Topaz Photo is another AI photo editor that combines sharpening, noise reduction, and upscaling into a single intelligent workflow. You can also integrate it as a plugin in popular platforms to improve image detail with precision and restore older images. It even simplifies editing and optimising RAW files.

Pros:

Simple interface

Face and skin enhancement

Support batch editing

Cons:

Require powerful hardware

No free version available

Top 6 AI Photo Editor Online and Free Tools

Let’s have a look at some easy-to-use AI photo editor online free tools that can help you enhance your images:

1. HitPaw Online Photo Enhancer

HitPaw Online Photo Enhancer is the best free photo editor, offering AI models to sharpen blurry images, enhance details, and restore old photos with a single click. You can also upscale your pictures up to 8X. It’s ideal for beginners who require rapid, high-quality results.

Pros:

Simple to use and navigate

Different modes under AI models

Various export DPI options

Cons:

Limited free version

Batch editing is available in the desktop version

2. Pixlr

Pixlr is an excellent, free photo editor that offers both basic and advanced AI tools, including upscaling, removing backgrounds, enhancing clarity, swapping faces, auto-fix, and templates for social or personal projects. It also supports multiple layers for complex and non-destructive editing.

Pros:

Fast and efficient

AI generative fill feature

Available for PC, online, Android, and iOS

Cons:

Free ad-supported interface

Slow down with large files

3. Canva

Canva is a remarkable AI photo editor online free tool that offers simple editing features, including an AI background remover, image filters, and one-click adjustments. It also provides suggestions for inserting text and elements, making it great for creating and editing social media content.

Pros:

Suitable for beginners

A lot of design templates

Easy and quick edits

Cons:

Lack of precise edits

Premium features require subscription

4. Fotor

Fotor is another best free photo editor that offers one-click AI tools, including a colour enhancer, portrait retouching, and background remover. It also helps to smooth the skin, remove blemishes, and enhance facial features. It even supports both creative edits and design layouts.

Pros:

Faster results

Extensive templates library

Cloud storage and collaboration

Cons:

Lower resolution exports

Limited control over adjustments

5. BeFunky

BeFunky is a fun, creative, and free photo editing tool. It can do it all, from enhancing blurry pictures to adjusting colours, removing blemishes, and evening out skin tones. It also offers cartoon effects, AI portrait retouching, and graphic design templates.

Pros:

User-friendly

Allow editing in batches

Available for mobile users

Cons:

Paid plan for advanced features

Leave a watermark on the free exports

6. Photopea

Photopea is another photo editor that resembles Photoshop in both its interface and support for PSD, XCF, EPS, and 40 other file formats. This professional editor offers layer-based editing, selection tools, and smart object support, all without installation. It even helps create and edit vector graphics.

Pros:

RAW file support

Various adjustments and filters

Mobile app availability

Cons:

Limited capabilities for free

Display a lot of ads

FAQs

1. What is the best software to edit photos? If you want a mix of AI enhancement and ease of use, HitPaw FotorPea is the best photo editor. It offers a simple UI and professional editing techniques to deliver the best results. 2. How to edit photos on mobile like a professional? To edit photos on your phone like a professional, you must understand basic editing principles, incorporate powerful editing apps like BeFunky or Photopea, and develop a consistent editing style.

Conclusion

As powerful AI transforms the world of photography, selecting a reliable photo editor depends on your specific creative needs. This post has provided various AI editing tools for everyone, from desktop software to accessible tools.

However, if you’re looking for an AI photo editor that offers intuitive UI, a range of functionalities, and high-quality output, FotorPea deserves your attention. Try it today and enhance your photos like never before!

Related Articles: