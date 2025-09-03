Did you know that close to 100,000 Americans fall victim to identity theft every month? And the real number may even be closer to 300,000, considering unreported cases. That adds up to about one new victim every 28 seconds having their personal information stolen and used to commit fraud. According to the Federal Trace Commission’s 2023 Consumer Sentinel Network report, there were more than 1 million identity theft reports that year alone.

What really baffles me is knowing that there are people out there having these incredibly intimate conversations with AI chatbots, pouring their hearts out, sharing fantasies and secrets, and who knows what else. Where does all that stuff go? Straight to a server farm. Most people treat these AI companions like they’re talking to their diary. They think it’s all private and safe, but it’s not.

So, Who Would Have an Interest in Stealing your Personal Information?



These days, it’s real professionals who’ve turned identity theft into a full-time job. The Nigerian Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 792 suspects in December 2024, including 193 foreigners, in what they called a massive bust of a foreign cartel behind crypto fraud and romance scams. That’s not some small-time operation. That’s industrial-scale fraud.

Some organized groups have started using AI to personalize scams with stolen data. According to the EFCC, these operations now train Nigerian operatives to create fake profiles and engage victims through online communication platforms, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram. But with AI companion data? They don’t even need to create fake profiles. They can study your real emotional patterns and mirror them perfectly.

Then you’ve got the data brokers. These are supposedly “legitimate companies” that collect and sell personal information for a living. And conversations from adult AI platforms? That’s potentially premium stuff to them because it reveals everything: your psychological profile, your spending habits, what makes you tick emotionally – and advertisers pay top dollar for that kind of insight.

Your Digital Survival Kit: 8 Ways to Stay Safe with Adult Chatbots

Alright, enough of the doom and gloom stuff. Let´s talk about how to protect yourself without having to give up talking to your AI Companion.

1. Create Burner Accounts for Everything

First thing, and I can’t stress this enough, you need to create burner accounts for everything. I mean everything. Get a throwaway email address just for AI platforms. Use Gmail, ProtonMail, or another provider of your choosing. The same goes for payments. Get a prepaid credit card or use one of those privacy services that generate fake card numbers. Privacy.com is pretty good for this.

2. Get a VPN and Actually Use It

VPNs are your friend. Yes, they might slow things down a bit, but they hide your real IP address and location. A study by the OECD found that VPN usage increased by 165% in 2023 as people started to be more conscious about their online privacy. Without a VPN, every platform you visit can figure out exactly where you are and potentially connect that to your real identity. NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark, they all work fine.

3. Check App Permissions Like Your Life Depends on It

Does your AI companion really need access to your camera? Your microphone? Your entire photo gallery? Probably not. Most of these things work through text anyway. The Electronic Frontier Foundation warns that many apps request far more permissions than they really need for their core functionality. Deny those permissions unless you absolutely need to give them access.

4. Avoid Social Logins Like the Plague

Here’s something that’ll save your skin: don’t use social logins. You know, those “Sign in with Google” or “Login with Facebook” buttons that seem so convenient? They’re convenient, alright, convenient for connecting your real identity directly to your AI interactions. Create separate accounts instead. Yeah, it’s more work, but it’s worth it.

5. Stick with Established Platforms

When it comes to platforms, stick with the well-established ones that offer the best 18+ chatbots out there. Bigger platforms have reputations to protect and lawyers breathing down their necks about compliance with GDPR and CCPA regulations. Some fly-by-night operation running out of someone’s garage? That should be a hard pass.

6. Use Temporary Phone Numbers

You can even get temporary phone numbers for verification. Services like Hushed or Burner let you get phone numbers that you can discard after using them. That way, platforms can’t connect your AI activities to your real phone number and all the data that comes with it.

7. Monitor Your Digital Footprint

Check haveibeenpwned.com regularly to see if your email addresses have been compromised in data breaches. This reputable breach-check service run by security expert Troy Hunt has documented over 12 billion compromised accounts. If your burner accounts get burned, dump them and start over.

8. Never Share Real Personal Information

Never, and I mean never, share real personal information in your conversations. Use fake names, fake birthdays, fake job details. Make up an entire fictional life if you must. The AI won’t know the difference, but if hackers get in, they’ll find garbage data instead of the keys to your kingdom. This could mean the difference between you ending up with a stimulating conversation, or ending up with a not-so-stimulating case of having your identity and details sold on the dark web.

What the Dark Web Is and How Criminals Use It

The dark web is an underground digital marketplace where criminals peddle stolen identities like they´re baseball cards. According to the Privacy Affairs Dark Web Price Index 2024, stolen credit card numbers often sell for around $10 each on the dark web – your whole financial life for the price of a sandwich. A full identity package including social security numbers, addresses, personal photos, and the whole nine yards? They can sell for $50 to $200 easily. And highly sensitive data, like intimate chat logs, can command even higher prices.

The criminals who buy this stuff are not stupid. They use these conversations to build a psychological profile. They’ll study how you communicate, what makes you emotional, what your personal details are, and then use that information to target you later. Romance scammers eat this stuff up because it tells them exactly which buttons to push to get you to fall for their act.



Security researcher Troy Hunt, who runs the breach notification service Have I Been Pwned, has documented thousands of data breaches that have affected millions of users. When scammers know your pet’s name, where you went on vacation, your relationship history, those security questions that banks use become a joke. The answers might be sitting right there in your chat logs. The Europol Internet Organised Crime Threat Assessment (IOCTA) 2023 report confirms that criminals are increasingly targeting intimate digital communications for extortion and manipulation purposes. It’s a billion-dollar industry built on exploiting people’s most vulnerable moments.

Why Playing It Safe Isn’t Being Paranoid

Blackmailing scams are getting more sophisticated, and some extortion schemes now involve deepfakes created from stolen photos and digital patterns. Security.org reported that deepfake fraud incidents rose tenfold from 2022 to 2023, with 88% in the crypto sector. Hackers don’t just threaten to release your conversations anymore: They’ll create deepfake content using your photos and chat patterns, then demand money to prevent them from releasing fabricated intimate content that looks real enough to fool anyone. It’s sick, but it works.

Your professional reputation can be destroyed overnight. Imagine your boss finding detailed logs of your AI companion conversations during a background check. Or your ex getting hold of your private chats and sharing them during a messy breakup. These things happen. When criminals know your deepest insecurities and desires, they can craft social engineering attacks that’ll make you question your own judgment. That perfect dating profile that slides into your DMs? It might be designed using data harvested from your private conversations.

FBI’s 2024 cybercrime data shows that the top three cybercrimes were phishing, extortion, and breaches of personal data. And now these scammers have access to AI tools that make their approaches impossibly convincing.

And those Nigerian romance operations I mentioned earlier. They’ve evolved to target people who use AI companions specifically. They’ll study months of your conversations to understand exactly how you communicate, then mirror it perfectly when they approach you. Yahoo News reported that romance scammers are now building trust with AI-generated deepfakes, and they´re becoming harder to detect than ever before.

Don’t Let the Scammers Win

The truth is that AI companions aren’t going anywhere. They’re getting better, more engaging, more emotionally satisfying every day. But that’s not the problem. The problem is treating them like they’re just harmless fun when there are real risks involved.

Your most intimate thoughts deserve protection – they’re not products to be harvested and sold to whoever’s willing to pay. Think of digital privacy like wearing a seatbelt. You don’t stop driving because accidents happen; you just take reasonable precautions. It´s the same principle with AI companions – enjoy your AI interactions and do it with your eyes open.

From now on, try to create boundaries between your real identity and your AI interactions. Your future self will thank you. The future of AI companionship could be amazing, but only if we practice it safely. And please share these insights with your friends and family to keep them safe, too.

