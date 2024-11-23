7 Things to Do If You’re a Victim of Cybercrime

Cybercrime has evolved from what it was ten years ago. It keeps changing form and deceiving victims while stealing billions of dollars globally. In 2022, for instance, according to many reports, investment fraud was the most common niche among cybercriminals.

Then, it became too obvious, so they moved to phishing and spoofing in 2023, which, according to Statista, has now affected over 298,000 victims in the U.S. alone.

We are in 2024, and according to research done by Check Point, the three most affected industries in the U.S. so far are Education, Government, and Healthcare.

These three industries cover students, teachers, employees, healthcare providers, and a host of others who work within them, so there’s no telling who, what, or where the next cyberattack will come from. It may as well be through identity theft, financial fraud, hacked accounts, or some other online attack method; no one knows.

However, you can prepare yourself so you know what to do if, against the unluckiest of odds, you fall victim to a cybercriminal.

Document Everything Immediately

The moment you realize cybercriminals have hit you, start documenting everything. Take screenshots of suspicious activities, strange charges, or unauthorized access to your accounts.

Note down the exact times when you first noticed the problem, and keep a detailed timeline of all related incidents before and after.

Gather up all the emails, messages, and transaction records you can – this documentation will be essential when reporting the crime and tracking the full extent of the damage.

Change Your Passwords and Secure Your Accounts

Time is of the essence here, so your next step is to immediately change the passwords for all your accounts, not just the ones you know were hacked.

Cybercriminals often use info from one breached account to access others. Make sure your new passwords are strong and unique, using a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

Enable two-factor authentication wherever you can, too—that extra layer of security beyond your password is crucial. And don’t forget to log out of any active sessions on your devices and review any connected apps or services that might have access to your accounts.

Contact Your Financial Institutions

If you suspect your financial information has been compromised, contact your bank, credit card companies, and other financial institutions immediately.

Report any unauthorized transactions and ask them to freeze or replace your cards. Many have specialized fraud departments that can guide you through securing your accounts and disputing fraudulent charges.

They can also help monitor for suspicious activity and offer extra security measures. Just be ready to provide the documentation you’ve gathered.

Contact Relevant Authorities to File a Report

According to VictimAdvocate.com, a Dade County victim services advocate, you should also report the incident to your local police department’s Victim Assistance Unit or State Attorney’s office.

While local police may not be able to directly catch the cybercriminals, filing a report creates an official record of the crime. Plus, if your device was breached while using private property like a hotel’s Wi-Fi, filing a report can serve as evidence when suing the hotel for negligent security.

Also, if possible, it might be worth reporting the crime to your country’s cybercrime reporting center. In the U.S., that means filing a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

These reports help authorities track patterns and contribute to larger investigations. If identity theft is involved, contact your credit bureaus to place a fraud alert and consider freezing your credit.

Alert Your Contacts

Cybercriminals often use compromised accounts to target others in the victim’s network. Inform your contacts, especially if your email or social media has been hacked. Tell them not to click on suspicious links or respond to strange requests from you.

If this happens in a professional context, notify your employer’s I.T. department immediately so they can protect company assets and alert other employees. Being transparent can help prevent further attacks and identify if others have been affected.

Get Cybersecurity Assistance

Depending on the severity, you may need expert help to address the breach fully. Consider hiring a cybersecurity specialist to analyze your devices and networks, identify any remaining vulnerabilities or malware, and ensure the criminals no longer have access.

They can also recommend extra security measures to prevent future attacks. This service can be costly, but properly restoring your digital security is often worth it, especially for businesses.

Learn and Implement Preventive Measures

Once you’ve dealt with the immediate crisis, take time to learn from this experience. Research common cybercrime tactics and how to protect yourself against them.

Implement stronger security like using a VPN, antivirus software, and regularly updating your devices. Develop good digital habits, like being cautious about links and downloads.

Also, consider taking cybersecurity training to stay informed about evolving threats. Staying educated and vigilant is crucial for long-term digital safety.

Wrapping Up

The most important thing is to act quickly. The sooner you take these steps, the better you can minimize the damage and get your digital life back on track.

