5 Signs That Indicate That You May Be a Victim of Identity Theft

In today’s world, where most aspects of our lives are deeply entangled with technology, personal information protection becomes more important. Identity fraud has grown from an unlikely eventuality into a reality, affecting millions of people a year.

As this crime continues to rise, challenging its complexities entails much more than being vigilant. You may even require the expertise of experienced identity theft lawyers.

So how would you know if you are one of those victims of identity theft? Recognizing the signs early on is key to getting the help you need.

5 Obvious Signs of Identity Theft

1. Unusual Transactions on Your Bank Statements

More direct evidence of identity theft could be that you start to receive unauthorized transactions on your bank or credit card statement. If you happen to notice things like purchases or withdrawals made that were not from you, it may mean that somebody has accessed financial information.

Periodically review your statements for irregularities. If you detect transactions that you did not make, immediately notify your bank or card issuer. Instruct them to freeze or close the relevant accounts to prevent further unauthorized activity.

Also, if a regular bill, credit card, or bank statement stops showing up on its regular schedule, that may be a sign of an account takeover. A takeover occurs when thieves steal information and hijack your account to commit fraud or other crimes.

Follow up with the appropriate company and attempt to find where your bills could be going if several are missing. If they have been forwarded without your permission, have them initiate a fraud investigation and protect your other accounts.

2. Receiving Bills or Collection Notices for Accounts You Didn’t Open

If you start receiving bills or collection notices for accounts or services you did not apply for, it could mean that someone is using your personal information to open new accounts in your name. This might include credit cards, loans, or utility services.

Promptly investigate and address any unfamiliar accounts to prevent further damage. Contact the creditors or collection agencies to report the fraud and have the accounts closed. This will help prevent further damage to your credit.

3. Credit Report Errors

An unusual change in your credit report can be a red flag. If you find inaccuracies, such as unfamiliar accounts or incorrect personal information, it’s important to address these discrepancies.

Regularly check your credit report with all three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion). If you find errors, dispute them with the credit bureau to correct the information and protect your credit score.

4. Unexpected IRS Notifications

Receiving unexpected notices from the IRS, such as alerts about discrepancies in your tax return or questions about income you did not report, can be a sign of tax-related identity theft. If someone has fraudulently filed a tax return using your Social Security number, it may trigger these kinds of communications.

Contact the IRS immediately if you receive unexpected notices. Report the potential tax-related identity theft to ensure that any fraudulent tax returns filed in your name are addressed promptly.

5. Unfamiliar Medical Bills or Health Insurance Claims

If you receive medical bills or notices about health insurance claims for treatments or services you did not receive, it could indicate that someone has used your personal information to obtain medical care. This can lead to complications with your insurance and personal health records, so it’s crucial to address any suspicious medical billing promptly.

Contact your healthcare provider and insurance company to report the fraud and ensure that your medical records are corrected. Call back a few days later to ensure everything is corrected before you continue your daily and transaction activities as usual.

