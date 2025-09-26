You don’t need more hype; you need people actually to understand why your blockchain project matters. In the crypto world, being loud is no longer enough. If you genuinely want to achieve long-term success, your message must break the fourth wall, build trust, and, above all, feel genuine. This means selecting a marketing agency that understands both the technology and the culture, and can help you gain a deeper understanding of your community, enabling you to develop a strategy that resonates directly with them.

The right partner is not just there to get you headlines in random publications; they should be there to shape the story around your brand, build trust and credibility with investors and users, and help you rise to the top in an industry where sentiment is as volatile as its markets. Here are 4 agencies that are known for doing exactly that.

1. MarketAcross

MarketAcross is one of the longest-standing players in the crypto marketing industry, having been in business since 2013. They aren’t generalists who are simply entering the crypto space, they’ve been wholly focused on the Web3 space since day one. They’ve been through all the market cycles you can imagine, seen all of the major rug pulls, and watched the mainstream turn from skeptics to believers. In other words, they’ve had their pulse on the blockchain world for longer than most, and that means they know precisely how to adapt your messaging to get the results you need.

What makes MarketAcross PR agency stand out is its ability to build its clients’ authority through its storytelling abilities. They don’t just send out press releases to any publication that will have them. They have established trusted partnerships with key crypto-native outlets, including Coin Telegraph, Decrypt, and The Block. This means MarkeAcross customers can instantly tap into these publications and get massive exposure to Web3 audiences with ease.

They also work with clients on thought leadership pieces, op-eds in respected outlets, expert commentary, and strategic campaign planning. The goal isn’t a quick spike in attention but lasting visibility that positions projects as credible voices in their space. If you’re looking for a partner to shape your reputation for the long haul, MarketAcross has the track record to back it up.

Best for: Established or scaling blockchain projects that want consistent, high-impact media coverage and long-term reputation building across the global crypto ecosystem.

2. Lunar Strategy

Established in 2019 and based in Lisbon, Lunar Strategy has quickly emerged as an industry-leading PR partner for Web3 projects. The company has worked with more than 250 clients across DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and blockchain infrastructure, providing itself a unique vantage point to observe key trends in the space.

What sets Lunar Strategy apart is its combination of PR pedigree and depth of experience in growth marketing. Their team is crypto-native and understands both the technical aspects and the cultural nuances of Web3 communities. They can write narratives that engage developers, investors, and community members.

Lunar Strategy’s focus is on PR, and they deliver community growth services, influencer marketing, and campaign support around key milestones for various projects, including Token Generation Events and funding rounds. They are especially effective in their ability to time campaigns right and control narratives. This means your project is delivering the right message to the right people at the right time.

Best for: Fast-moving Web3 teams that require PR combined with community growth, influencer marketing, and support around major milestones, such as token launches.

3. Serotonin

Serotonin is more than just a public relations agency; it is a comprehensive go-to-market solution for emerging technologies like blockchain, AI, and biotech. They have supported more than 300 clients worldwide since their founding in 2020, with clients ranging from cryptocurrency protocols to venture capital firms and consumer tech startups.

As such, they bring far more to the table than just traditional media outreach. Yes, they’ll get you landed where you need to be seen. Still, they also assist clients with branding and positioning, ecosystem building, events, design, and even recruitment and talent acquisition.

This makes them ideally suited to support a project that’s looking for an integrated partner that can cover both storytelling and strategy. The Serotonin team comprises individuals from ConsenSys, Chainlink, and Bloomberg, possessing the technical expertise and media skills necessary to market emerging tech projects to crypto natives, regulators, institutions, and the broader public.

Best for: Ambitious blockchain companies that want a full-service partner offering PR, strategy, and institutional credibility beyond the crypto-native audience.

4. Surge Socials

Surge Socials takes a unique approach when compared to the larger, full-service agencies. They primarily focused on content distribution, influencer marketing, and targeted media placements for blockchain and crypto projects specifically.

They’re also more friendly towards smaller and medium-sized projects, since Surge Socials offers customizable packages that allow you to choose where and how you want to get exposure instead of an all-inclusive retainer. This means you can still make an impact without blowing your budget.

Surge Socials can help you secure press features, sponsored articles, influencer shout-outs, and distribution across multiple crypto media outlets. They also provide content support and reporting, allowing you to track results and measure your return on investment.

Best for: Early-stage startups looking for affordable, flexible PR support with quick execution and targeted visibility in crypto media.

Key Takeaways

MarketAcross : Market-leading crypto marketing agency that knows the industry inside and out and delivers comprehensive strategies

: Market-leading crypto marketing agency that knows the industry inside and out and delivers comprehensive strategies Lunar Strategy : Crypto-native agency combining PR with growth tactics like influencer marketing and token launch support

: Crypto-native agency combining PR with growth tactics like influencer marketing and token launch support Serotonin : A complete go-to-market platform that has PR plus brand building, strategy, and ecosystem building for the tech and emerging tech markets

: A complete go-to-market platform that has PR plus brand building, strategy, and ecosystem building for the tech and emerging tech markets Surge Socials: A flexible and budget-friendly agency specializing in content distribution, influencers, and custom PR packages, just for crypto

Wrap Up

While numerous agencies claim to provide visibility in blockchain, selecting the right one for your project comes down to a good fit. Some teams need a heavyweight partner with a global media footprint. Some want a more nimble service that genuinely understands the crypto culture. What matters most is finding an agency that can tell your story honestly, connect you with the right audiences, and stay committed to helping you grow.

Before making a decision, ask yourself: Do they understand the vision of your project? Do they know the space in which you are building? Do they have a track record to prove they can deliver on their promises? If you can get answers to those questions, you should have a good idea of which crypto PR agency will be the one for you.

