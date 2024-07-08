3 Essential Tips to Stay Safe Online from Hackers

The internet has brought us many amazing things: unlimited information and the ability to communicate with anyone anywhere at any time and in whatever format you desire.

It has opened up new business opportunities that were never even imagined before, and really, it has enabled people from all walks of life to enjoy a type of freedom that has never been open to them. However, along with all of the wonderful positives, there are some pretty hefty downsides, including but not limited to safety.

This post will explore a few tips that anyone can use to ensure they remain as safe as possible from online scams, frauds, and hacking attempts that can face almost anyone connected to the web.

3 Key Tips to Stay Safe Online from Hackers

1. Keep Social Media Profiles Private

Social media platforms have revolutionized the way we connect with others, enabling us to maintain relationships with family, friends, and even casual acquaintances. However, the openness that makes social media so appealing can also pose significant risks.

For instance, to survive blackmail on Snapchat or prevent unauthorized access to your Facebook account, it’s essential to set your profiles to private whenever possible.

Making your social media profiles private restricts access to your personal information, allowing only approved friends and followers to see your posts and details. This action significantly reduces the chances of strangers or potential hackers snooping around and gathering information that could be used against you. Private profiles help you control who sees your content, ensuring that only trusted individuals can view your updates and personal photos.

Moreover, keeping your social media accounts private can prevent identity theft, online harassment, and other malicious activities. By limiting access to your personal information, you make it harder for bad actors to exploit your data. It’s a simple yet effective step to protect your privacy and maintain a safe online presence.

Taking the time to adjust your privacy settings is an easy but impactful measure to safeguard your personal life. It ensures that your private information remains confidential, shielding you from unwanted attention and potential threats.

2. Be Cautious With Public Wifi

Public Wi-Fi networks are convenient, but they come with significant security risks. Security experts advise avoiding accessing sensitive accounts while connected to public Wi-Fi. Even if you use a VPN, it’s best to steer clear of logging into accounts related to your finances or personal information.

When you use public Wi-Fi, you are vulnerable to man-in-the-middle attacks. In these attacks, a malicious actor intercepts the communication between your device and the website or application you are using. This can lead to stolen data, such as login credentials, credit card information, and other sensitive details.

Another important consideration is the legitimacy of the Wi-Fi network itself. You can never be entirely sure that the network you’re connecting to is official and secure. Cybercriminals can easily set up fake Wi-Fi hotspots to lure unsuspecting users and steal their data.

To protect yourself, use mobile data for sensitive transactions when possible, and always verify the authenticity of the Wi-Fi network before connecting. Staying cautious with public Wi-Fi can prevent potential breaches and keep your personal information safe.

3. Enable Two-Factor Authentication for Accounts That Allow It

No system is entirely secure, but using two-factor authentication (2FA) significantly enhances your account protection. Combining a strong password with 2FA adds an additional layer of security, making it much harder for unauthorized individuals to access your accounts.

Two-factor authentication requires two forms of identification: something you know (your password) and something you have (a code generated by an authentication app). After entering your password, you will be prompted to enter a code from your 2FA app. These codes typically reset every 30 seconds, ensuring that even if someone gets hold of your password, they won’t be able to access your account without the current code.

Setting up 2FA is straightforward. First, choose an authentication app like Google Authenticator or Authy. Sync the app with your accounts by scanning a QR code or entering a setup key. Once set up, you will need to use the app-generated code each time you log in.

This extra step might seem inconvenient, but the added security it provides is invaluable. Two-factor authentication significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access and makes your online activities much safer. Combining 2FA with other good security practices can give you peace of mind, knowing that your accounts are well-protected.

