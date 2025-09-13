In video production and streaming, clear and sharp visuals are essential. Creators, businesses, and professionals often need to improve the quality of their footage, whether it is restoring old clips, enhancing YouTube uploads, or upgrading personal videos recorded in low resolution. AI-powered video upscalers are designed for this purpose. These tools use advanced algorithms to reduce noise, sharpen details, and upscale footage to 4K or even 8K resolution. The result is video that looks more professional without requiring extensive manual editing.

This guide highlights 14 of the best AI video upscaler tools, both free and paid, that work on Windows, Mac, and online platforms. Each option comes with its own strengths, making it easier for users to find a tool that fits their needs.

14 Best AI Video Upscaler Tools for Windows, Mac, and Online

Below is a selection of leading AI video upscalers worth trying if you want to improve video quality. Each entry covers compatibility, features, and the main advantages and disadvantages, so you can make an informed choice.

1. HitPaw VikPea

Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone/iPad, Online

HitPaw VikPea is the leading AI video upscaler, helping users transform lower-resolution fuzzy footage into breathtaking 4K and 8K quality. With its user-friendly interface and a range of AI enhancement models, this remarkable software is ideal for both beginners and professionals. It can make your videos clear by intelligently reconstructing textures and sharpening details in just a few clicks. With GPU acceleration, it also ensures fast rendering speed to boost overall productivity. You can even preview the enhancement results to evaluate the video quality before exporting.

Main Features:

Support various video formats, including MOV, MKV, FLV, WMV, etc.

Help remove noise and grain from videos for a sleek, polished look

Capable of repairing damaged and unplayable videos with a click

Ensure retaining original colours and metadata during upscaling

Allow upscaling multiple clips in a batch for efficient restoration

Here’s how to upscale videos using HitPaw VikPea:

Step 1. Import Video

The first step after installing and launching this software is to click “Choose File” to upload the video to proceed.

Step 2. Select AI Model

Now, select the AI model, such as the “General Restoration Model,” from the “General Model” category.

Step 3. Adjust Export Settings

From the “Export Settings” drop-down menu, you can choose the “4x Upscale” or any other option.

Step 4. Preview and Export

Then, press the “Preview” tab for a side-by-side comparison, and if the results are okay, hit “Export” to save the output. That’s it!

2. DVDFab Video Enhancer AI

DVDFab Video Enhancer AI is a powerful video upscaler that can restore your old and low-resolution videos with exceptional clarity. It uses advanced technology to effortlessly upscale videos to 4K quality. While upscaling, it can also remove noise, such as grain and compression artefacts.

Compatibility: Windows, Mac

Pros:

Support a range of input/output formats

Sharpen blurry lines and correct colours

Cons:

Upscale only five videos in the trial version

Upscaling may fail sometimes

3. VideoProc Converter AI

VideoProc Converter AI offers a Super Resolution feature to upscale videos to professional-grade masterpieces. Compatible with around 400 formats, it can boost frame rates, denoise, deblur, deinterlace, and restore fine details. You can enjoy Fast Mode and High Quality Mode for more flexibility between upscaling speed and quality.

Compatibility: Windows, Mac

Pros:

Support upscaling videos in a batch

Offer frame interpolation and stabilization tools

Cons:

Require high-powered PCs for optimal performance

Some features aren’t available on Mac

4. AVCLabs Video Enhancer AI

AVCLabs Video Enhancer AI is designed for precise video enhancement by generating missing data using machine learning models. It can upscale videos to 4K and 8K resolution, reduce noise, restore fine details, and stabilize shaky footage. It also supports batch processing, well-suited for extensive video upscaling projects.

Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Online

Pros:

Multi-frame enhancement

Help deinterlace, correct colours, etc.

Cons:

Limited free trial

Long rendering times on non-GPU systems

5. Aiarty Video Enhancer

Aiarty Video Enhancer is an AI video upscaler that helps users sharpen videos, correct colours, denoise, deblur, upscale, and restore flawed videos to 4K resolution. With support for multiple file formats, specialized AI models, and batch processing, it can deliver superior visual quality at a fast speed.

Compatibility: Windows, Mac

Pros:

Frame interpolation for smooth slow-motion

Adjust the white balance, exposure, etc.

Cons:

Free trial comes with limitations

A bit expensive for some users

6. Video2X

Video2X is an open-source, Python-based, free video upscaler that utilizes AI models, such as Waifu2X, Anime4K, and SRMD, to achieve high-quality results. It supports batch processing and can upscale anime, cartoons, and real-life footage. This customizable solution is ideal for tech-savvy users to enhance video quality.

Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Linux

Pros:

Support popular video codecs

Preserve frames while upscaling

Cons:

The upscaling process is slow

Final results are not very satisfying

7. CapCut

CapCut is a versatile video editor with built-in AI video upscaler capabilities. It helps users enhance video resolution to 4K, add new original details, and deblur in one click. You can quickly upscale any video while also accessing its multi-track editing features with ease.

Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Online

Pros:

Intuitive and beginner-friendly

Enhance clarity and reduce pixelation

Cons:

The online tool is limited to 2K resolution

Slow processing for long videos

8. Picwand.ai

Picwand.ai is an online video upscaler free tool that instantly enhances your videos to high-quality results. It can enhance video sharpness, reduce pixelation, and make details crisp and clear using AI algorithms. It even removes noise and performs video colour correction from old, grainy videos.

Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, Online

Pros:

Scene-based upscaling

Ensure high-quality output

Cons:

Limited free version

Require sign-up to process

9. Fotor

Fotor offers a simple yet effective AI video upscaler for effortless video quality enhancement and restoration in a single click. This cloud-based platform allows users to upscale low-quality, old videos to professional-grade footage while automatically correcting colours, denoising, unblurring, and restoring details.

Compatibility: Online

Pros:

Ease of use

Multiple AI functionalities

Cons:

No customization options

The processing is slow

10. Neural.love

Neural.love offers advanced AI tools to upscale videos, delivering natural results. It can quickly transform low-resolution videos into 4K masterpieces. Using deep learning algorithms, it enhances clarity, removes artefacts, and brings life to footage, making it ideal for content creators, filmmakers, and business professionals.

Compatibility: Online

Pros:

Support MOV, MKV, AV1, and other formats

Designed for personal and commercial use

Cons:

Leave a watermark in the free version

Limited options for video enhancement

11. TensorPix

TensorPix is a cloud-based, free AI video upscaler that focuses on high-quality enhancement for professional projects. It uses AI models to upscale, enhance details, deblur, reduce noise, and stabilize shaky videos. What makes it stand out is the capability to upscale video chat recordings.

Compatibility: Online

Pros:

Fast, easy, and free

Interpolate low FPS videos

Cons:

Require sign-up to proceed

Some results appear artificial

12. Media.io

Media.io is a versatile online AI video upscaler that enables users to upscale their footage from HD to 4K, reduce noise, improve colours & lighting, and sharpen details using state-of-the-art algorithms. With its user-friendly interface, it is ideal for upscaling older footage, screen recordings, or social media videos.

Compatibility: Online

Pros:

Faster processing speed

A range of AI tools for enhancement

Cons:

Lack of customization features

Free version includes watermarks

13. Krea

Krea is an AI-powered platform with a versatile suite of creative tools, including a free video upscaler and enhancer. It can upscale videos up to 8K with a focus on generative upscaling, adding details, and improving your content. However, its Topaz Video model plugin handles frame interpolation and focus correction.

Compatibility: Online

Pros:

Upscale both images and videos

Multiple AI models available

Cons:

Advanced features are locked behind a paywall

Not suitable for upscaling long videos

14. Pixop

Pixop is a professional, cloud-based AI video upscaler trusted in producing studio-quality videos. It utilizes machine learning to upscale low-resolution videos to 4K and 8K, while reducing noise, deinterlacing, and improving details. It is specialized for restoring old and degraded videos by eliminating compression artefacts.

Compatibility: Online

Pros:

Video storage and collaboration features

Improve the lighting and colour contrast

Cons:

Its pay-as-you-go model is expensive

A bit laggy and slow processing

FAQs about Video Upscaler

1. Is there a free video upscaler? Yes! Tools like Video2X, CapCut, Fotor, Neural.love, TensorPix, Media.io, and Krea are some free video upscaler options. However, free plans often come with limitations, such as watermarks and lower resolution. To achieve the best possible results without limitations, we offer HitPaw VikPea as a powerful and reliable premium service. 2. Which is the best AI video upscaling software? For both beginners and professionals, HitPaw VikPea stands out among different video upscaling tools. Its ease of use, fast processing, and high-resolution output make it one of the best AI video upscaler.

Conclusion

AI is transforming how people enhance and consume visual content. This post has provided a range of tools, from a free AI video upscaler to premium platforms. Hence, you can pick any option that meets your demands. However, if you want the perfect balance of quality, speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, HitPaw VikPea is highly recommended. Give it a try now and upscale your video clips seamlessly!

